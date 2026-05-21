URC EPCR Qualification Explained As Connacht Face European Twist

The URC’s EPCR Qualification Twist Explained As Connacht, Ulster And Lions Wait On Final Outcome

The race for qualification to next season’s EPCR Investec Champions Cup has become one of the most confusing and fascinating subplots of the BKT United Rugby Championship season.

While supporters naturally assume the top eight teams in the final URC standings qualify automatically for Europe’s top competition, the reality is far more complicated due to EPCR regulations surrounding trophy winners.

Under normal circumstances, the top eight teams in the final BKT URC table secure qualification for the following season’s Investec Champions Cup.

However, EPCR rules also guarantee Champions Cup qualification for any club that wins either the Investec Champions Cup or the EPCR Challenge Cup, even if that side finishes outside the league qualification positions.

How Ulster Could Change Everything

The current complication centres around Ulster, who finished ninth in the URC standings but have reached this weekend’s EPCR Challenge Cup Final.

If Ulster win the Challenge Cup, they automatically qualify for next season’s Investec Champions Cup despite finishing outside the URC top eight.

That qualification place would come from the URC’s allocation of eight Champions Cup spots.

As things currently stand, that would mean Connacht, who occupy eighth place, would lose their Champions Cup place and instead drop into the EPCR Challenge Cup.

The Further Connacht Twist

However, the story does not end there.

If Connacht were then to go on and win the BKT United Rugby Championship title itself, they would qualify automatically for the Investec Champions Cup as URC champions.

In that scenario, Connacht would effectively regain a Champions Cup place despite losing the original top-eight allocation.

That would then create another shift in qualification places, with the side that finished seventh in the table — the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions — dropping into the EPCR Challenge Cup instead.

Why The System Is Causing Confusion

The situation has created considerable confusion among supporters because league finishing position alone no longer guarantees European qualification.

Instead, qualification is now directly tied to a combination of:

Final URC table positions

EPCR Challenge Cup winners

Investec Champions Cup winners

URC playoff winners

As a result, teams can technically finish inside the top eight and still miss out on Champions Cup rugby depending on results elsewhere.

For Connacht supporters especially, the permutations have added another dramatic layer to an already tense playoff campaign.

The URC is expected to formally confirm all final EPCR qualification places once the remaining European and URC knockout fixtures are completed.

Potential Qualification Scenarios

Ulster lose Challenge Cup Final: Top eight URC teams qualify normally.

Top eight URC teams qualify normally. Ulster win Challenge Cup Final: Ulster qualify for Champions Cup and Connacht drop into Challenge Cup.

Ulster qualify for Champions Cup and Connacht drop into Challenge Cup. Ulster win Challenge Cup + Connacht win URC: Connacht regain Champions Cup qualification as URC champions, while the Lions would move into the Challenge Cup.

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