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GAA Rounders Championship Knockout Race Review After Week 5

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Galway Rapparees

GAA Rounders

GAA Rounders Championship Knockout Race Review After Week 5

With the season now moving to the halfway stage in several grades, with some teams still yet to play but the race for semi-final and quarter-final places is beginning to properly heat up.
 
Five weeks into the GAA Rounders Championship season, the picture is beginning to take shape across the country. Some grades already have clear favourites emerging, while others remain wide open with one result still capable of changing an entire group.
 
The standard across the game continues to rise. Clubs are carrying deeper panels, newer sides are becoming more competitive, and the traditional contenders are finding that they can no longer take qualification for granted.

Senior Ladies Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Breaffy
  • Limekiln
  • Erne Eagles
  • Glynn Barntown

Possible

  • Carrickmacross Emmets
  • Cuchulainn
Breaffy look well ahead of the chasing pack and continue to set the standard nationally. Their consistency, power hitting and defensive organisation make them look like a side already preparing for the business end of the season. Limekiln and Erne Eagles both look well placed for semi-final spots, while Glynn Barntown currently appear to hold the edge in the battle for fourth. Carrickmacross and Cuchulainn remain dangerous, however, and one big result could quickly reopen the race. Raheen haven’t played a game but struggled last year. 

Senior Men’s Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Breaffy
  • Erne Eagles
  • Carrickmacross Emmets
  • Galway City Rapparees

Possible

  • Glynn Barntown
The Senior Men’s Championship is beginning to split into a clear top three and a major fight for the final knockout place. Breaffy, Erne Eagles and Carrickmacross Emmets all look slightly ahead because of their experience, depth and ability to punish mistakes quickly. Raheen have yet to play a game but it looks a tough challenge. The most interesting storyline may now be Galway City Rapparees. In their first ever Senior Men’s season, they have already shown they belong at this level. Their likely battle with Glynn Barntown could effectively decide the final semi-final spot. 

Senior Mixed Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Breaffy
  • Glynn Barntown
  • Erne Eagles
  • Limekiln

Possible

  • Kilmeena
Breaffy again look like the team to beat in Senior Mixed. They appear the most balanced side in the grade and have the scoring power to take control of games quickly. Glynn Barntown and Erne Eagles look well placed to reach the semi-finals, while Limekiln currently hold the advantage over Kilmeena. That head-to-head advantage could become crucial if the final table tightens up.

Intermediate Men’s Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Emo
  • Kilmeena
  • Kilmore
  • Dublin Metropolitans

Possible

  • St Senans
  • St Clare’s
This remains one of the hardest grades to predict. Emo and Kilmeena look the strongest teams, while Kilmore’s run rate gives them a valuable advantage in a tight race. Dublin Mets currently look the most likely side to claim the remaining semi-final position, but St Senans and St Clare’s are still close enough to make the final weeks very interesting.

Intermediate Ladies Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Emo
  • Castletown
  • Kilmeena
  • Galway City Rapparees

Possible

  • St Clare’s
Emo and Castletown look best placed to come through Group A, while Kilmeena and Galway City Rapparees currently look the strongest in Group B. St Clare’s remain the danger side. If they can produce a major result this weekend, the entire group could be thrown wide open again.

Intermediate Mixed Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Dublin Metropolitans
  • Emo
  • Erne Eagles
  • Galway City Rapparees

Possible

  • St Clare’s
  • Gusserane
Dublin Mets and Emo look strongest in Group A, although Gusserane still have enough quality to cause trouble if they can pick up surprise wins. Group B may come down to the meeting of St Clare’s and Galway City Rapparees, with the winner likely to join defending All-Ireland champions Erne Eagles in the semi-finals.

Junior Men’s Championship

Probable Semi-Finalists

  • Carrickmacross Emmets
  • Myshall
  • Galway City Rapparees
  • Na Piarsaigh

Possible

  • Gusserane
Carrickmacross had a major win in Group A, but Myshall still look capable of bouncing back strongly. Gusserane remain the biggest threat to the projected top two. In Group B, Galway City Rapparees and Na Piarsaigh look well placed. Galway’s improvement has been one of the strongest stories of the Junior grades so far.

Junior Ladies Championship

Probable Quarter-Finalists

Group A – Probable

  • St Senans
  • St Kierans

Group A – Possible

  • Athenry
  • Kildimo
This western group is phenomenally competitive. Only two teams qualify, yet the sides that do come through may well be favourites to win the All-Ireland. Kildimo currently top the group, but St Senans and St Kierans still look likely to finish strongest, with Athenry and Kildimo ready to punish any mistake.

Group B – Probable

  • Kilmore
  • Carrickmacross Emmets
  • Drumhowan Geraldines

Group B – Possible

  • Skryne
Kilmore look set to top the group, with Carrickmacross also strongly placed. The final qualification spot could come down to Drumhowan and Skryne.

Group C – Probable

  • Myshall
  • Gusserane
  • Leighlinbridge

Group C – Possible

  • Kilanerin Ballyfad
Myshall, Gusserane and Leighlinbridge currently look the likeliest qualifiers, with Kilanerin Ballyfad narrowly missing out as things stand.

Junior Mixed Championship

Probable Quarter-Finalists

Group A – Probable

  • Galway City Rapparees
  • Athenry

Group A – Possible

  • Garrymore
Group A remains wide open, but Galway City Rapparees currently look the strongest bet to progress. Athenry may just have the edge for the second place, although Garrymore remain very much alive.

Group B – Probable

  • Kilmore
  • Inniskeen Grattans
  • Carrickmacross Emmets
Kilmore look like the favourites for the All-Ireland title and should top the group. Inniskeen and Carrickmacross look best placed to join them in the quarter-finals.

Group C – Probable

  • Leighlinbridge
  • Emo
  • Myshall
Leighlinbridge, Emo and Myshall all look well positioned to qualify. This group may still have a twist left, but those three appear to have the strongest route to the quarter-finals.
Verdict: The championship is now properly alive. The leading contenders are beginning to separate themselves, but there are still enough tight groups, head-to-head clashes and possible shocks to make the next few weeks fascinating.

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