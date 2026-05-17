Selma De Vary wins Auteuil G1 for Townend, Mullins & Ricci

Selma De Vary (4/1) and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Prix Alain De Breil at Auteuil on Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Willie Mullins and carrying the Rich Ricci colours the daughter of Zarak took the four-year-old hurdle over 2m 3f and 85 yards at the Parisian track.

Runner-up in the Grade 1 Boodles Hurdle at Aintree on 9 April last, Lisgoold-born Townend kept the French-bred wide throughout the journey as he sought slightly better ground at the rain-soaked track.

What a performance! SELMA DE VARY wins the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breil! 🇫🇷 A fourth win in the race for @WillieMullinsNH! pic.twitter.com/0mVscFpdrI — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 17, 2026



The former Irish champion jockey made an eye-catching move down the back as he asked the filly to move towards the head of the field.

The four-year-old jumped well at the final two hurdles in the straight, and battled to the line to hold off the final challenge of eventual runner-up and joint-favourite, Delmegan, who failed by a neck at the line.

"She's learning an awful lot!"@PTownend offers his verdict on Selma De Vary's Grade 1 triumph at Auteuil… pic.twitter.com/2saRFCOKU3 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 17, 2026

Leopard Du Berlais the other 2/1 joint-favourite was third six-and-a-half lengths behind the second-placer.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com