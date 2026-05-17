HomeNewsSelma De Vary wins Auteuil G1 for Townend, Mullins & Ricci
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Selma De Vary wins Auteuil G1 for Townend, Mullins & Ricci

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Selma De Vary and Paul Townend return to the Auteuil winner's enclosure after taking the Grade 1 Prix Alain De Breil. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Selma De Vary (4/1) and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Prix Alain De Breil at Auteuil on Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Willie Mullins and carrying the Rich Ricci colours the daughter of Zarak took the four-year-old hurdle over 2m 3f and 85 yards at the Parisian track.

Runner-up in the Grade 1 Boodles Hurdle at Aintree on 9 April last, Lisgoold-born Townend kept the French-bred wide throughout the journey as he sought slightly better ground at the rain-soaked track.


The former Irish champion jockey made an eye-catching move down the back as he asked the filly to move towards the head of the field.

The four-year-old jumped well at the final two hurdles in the straight, and battled to the line to hold off the final challenge of eventual runner-up and joint-favourite, Delmegan, who failed by a neck at the line.

Leopard Du Berlais the other 2/1 joint-favourite was third six-and-a-half lengths behind the second-placer.

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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