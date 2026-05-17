HomeNewsSel Jem is 14/1 winner of Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris
NewsRacingRacing irish

Sel Jem is 14/1 winner of Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
7
Sel Jem and Johnny Charron cross the line to win the 2026 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Sel Jem (14/1) won the 2026 Le Défi Des Haras Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil on Sunday afternoon.

Ridden by Johnny Charron, who won the French Champion Hurdle yesterday aboard Losange Bleu, among three winners on Saturday, has now completed the Champion Hurdle-Gold Cup double in the one season.

Handled by the training combination of Lageneste and Macaire, the nine-year-old ran out an easy 13-length victor over the 3 mile 5 furlong and 181 yard course.

Run in driving rain and on ground described as Soft to Heavy, 33/1 chance Bon Garcon finished as runner-up, with Gold Tweet a further length and a quarter next in third place.

There wasn’t any Irish representation in the weekend’s feature race at the Parisian racecourse, but the Willie Mullins-trained Selma De Vary won the Grade 1 Prix Alain Du Breil Hurdle for four-year-old half an hour earlier.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Losange Bleu wins French Champion Hurdle with Home By The Lee pulled-up
Next article
Selma De Vary wins Auteuil G1 for Townend, Mullins & Ricci
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie