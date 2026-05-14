Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby Preview: Play-Off Rugby, Pressure and a Season on the Line Connacht travel to Hive Stadium knowing only a win will keep their URC play-off hopes alive after a remarkable late-season surge under Stuart Lancaster.

Connacht sit 9th in the URC table, just one point outside the top eight. A win in Edinburgh is essential if they are to keep alive their hopes of knockout rugby and Champions Cup qualification.

Final-Day Drama as Connacht Chase the Top Eight Friday night at Hive Stadium feels like one of the biggest Connacht Rugby games in years. A packed travelling support is expected in Edinburgh. The URC table is unbelievably tight. Champions Cup qualification remains alive. Knockout rugby is still possible. And after looking dead and buried earlier in the season, Connacht suddenly arrive in Scotland as arguably the form team in the entire league. The equation is straightforward enough. Win first. Then hope results elsewhere fall into place. Connacht head into the final round of the BKT United Rugby Championship sitting 9th on 49 points, just a single point outside the top eight. Cardiff Rugby and Ulster Rugby both sit on 50, while Munster are on 51 ahead of their huge clash with the Lions. It is one of the tightest URC finishes in years. Just two points separate the top three teams in the competition, while only a bonus-point win separates 4th place from 9th. Five teams are battling for four remaining play-off spots, and across the league almost every game on Friday night carries massive consequences. For Connacht, though, none of it matters unless they beat Edinburgh.

7Wins in last 8 URC games 1Point outside the top eight 5Points from 4th to 9th -5Connacht handicap after market move

From Nearly Out to One of the Form Teams in the URC What makes Connacht’s current position remarkable is how unlikely it looked only a few months ago. At the beginning of 2026, the play-offs genuinely seemed gone. Performances were inconsistent, away form was poor, injuries were mounting, and the season looked like it was drifting towards a disappointing mid-table finish. Instead, Stuart Lancaster’s side have completely transformed their campaign. Connacht arrive in Edinburgh having won seven of their last eight URC matches, a run that has reignited belief throughout the province and dragged them back into the race for knockout rugby. Date Opposition Venue Result For Against 13 March 2026 Scarlets Dexcom Stadium Won 31 14 20 March 2026 Ulster Aviva Stadium Won 26 19 28 March 2026 Ospreys Dexcom Stadium Won 21 14 18 April 2026 DHL Stormers DHL Stadium Won 33 24 25 April 2026 Lions Ellis Park Lost 21 33 9 May 2026 Munster Dexcom Stadium Won 26 7 That late-season surge has completely changed the mood around the club. The away win over the DHL Stormers in Cape Town was arguably Connacht’s standout performance under Lancaster so far, while last weekend’s dismantling of Munster felt like a statement that this side now genuinely belongs in the play-off conversation. More importantly, Connacht suddenly look balanced. Earlier in the season there were times they looked loose defensively and vulnerable physically. Over the last two months, though, they have become much harder to break down. Cian Prendergast has emerged as one of the best back-row forwards in the league, Shamus Hurley-Langton continues to produce massive defensive shifts, while Sean Jansen’s carrying and breakdown work has become central to Connacht’s pack. Behind them, Ben Murphy has brought calm control at scrum-half, while Bundee Aki’s influence and leadership have grown enormously during the run-in. There is now a genuine sense that Lancaster’s systems are finally fully bedding in.

Hive Stadium Has Historically Been a Problem Despite Connacht’s form, travelling to Edinburgh is still one of the tougher assignments in the URC. Connacht have won just once in their last nine trips to Scotland in the competition — a 37-26 win over Edinburgh back in October 2020. Recent meetings between the sides show how difficult this fixture has been: Date Fixture Venue Score 25 October 2020 Edinburgh v Connacht Murrayfield 26-37 13 March 2021 Connacht v Edinburgh Dexcom Stadium 14-15 4 March 2022 Edinburgh v Connacht Hive Stadium 56-8 25 March 2023 Connacht v Edinburgh Dexcom Stadium 41-26 11 November 2023 Edinburgh v Connacht Hive Stadium 25-22 10 May 2025 Connacht v Edinburgh Dexcom Stadium 21-31 Connacht’s only victory in the last five meetings came in Galway in March 2023. That 56-8 defeat at Hive Stadium in 2022 still stands out as one of Connacht’s worst URC performances in recent memory. Edinburgh themselves also arrive in strong form, winning four consecutive URC games heading into Friday night.

Markets Swing Heavily Towards Connacht One of the most interesting developments this week has been the reaction from bookmakers following the team announcements. Connacht initially opened as only slight favourites at around -1, but the line quickly moved to -5 , and now after Edinburgh named a notably young side there is even a feeling in some markets that the handicap could move further before kick-off depending on late money and confidence around Connacht’s selection. That is a huge shift for an away side travelling to Scotland and highlights how strongly people now rate Connacht’s current form. It also reflects the make-up of the Edinburgh squad. The Scots have named a side with an average age of just 25, while seven players in the matchday 23 are aged 21 or under. Fifteen members of the squad came through Edinburgh’s academy system. That youth gives Edinburgh energy and enthusiasm, but also inexperience in a high-pressure game against a side fighting for its season.

Edinburgh’s “Change The Game” Night Adds Emotion Friday’s match is Edinburgh Rugby’s annual “Change The Game” fixture, with the club hoping to raise a landmark £70,000 for official charity partner It’s Good 2 Give. That should create an excellent atmosphere at Hive Stadium, especially with Connacht supporters expected to travel in big numbers. Sean Everitt’s side have made four changes, with Magnus Bradbury returning at number 8, Marshall Sykes coming into the second row, Tom Dodd starting at blindside flanker, and Piers O’Conor coming into midfield. Grant Gilchrist misses out through injury after suffering a finger issue last weekend against Dragons RFC. Even with the youthful selection, Edinburgh remain dangerous at home and have already beaten strong sides there this season.

Mikey Yarr’s Potential Debut Adds a Brilliant Storyline One of the standout inclusions in Connacht’s squad is academy hooker Mikey Yarr, who could make his senior debut from the bench. Yarr is a player highly regarded throughout Irish rugby circles. The former Blackrock College player represented Ireland U20s across two separate seasons, something relatively uncommon at that level, but his progress was badly interrupted by a serious injury around the Junior World Cup that kept him sidelined until November. Since returning, there has been huge positivity around his performances in training. By all accounts, Yarr has been ripping it up over the last few months and now finds himself potentially one substitution away from a senior debut in one of Connacht’s most important matches in recent seasons. It is the kind of storyline rugby supporters love. A young academy player battling back from injury. Knockout rugby on the line. A huge away crowd. Massive pressure. And possibly a first cap in Scotland.

Lancaster Keeps Changes Minimal Connacht make just three changes from the side that demolished Munster last weekend. Injuries to Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray force Eoin de Buitléar and Joe Joyce into the starting pack, while British & Irish Lion Finlay Bealham returns at tighthead prop. Otherwise, Lancaster sticks with continuity and momentum. Connacht Rugby Team 15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. Harry West

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy 1. Billy Bohan

2. Eoin de Buitléar

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Josh Murphy

6. Cian Prendergast (C)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen Replacements: Mikey Yarr*, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Jack Carty, Seán Naughton. The bench could be hugely important. Jack Carty’s experience may become critical in a tight final quarter, while Paul Boyle and Sam Illo offer major impact against a young Edinburgh pack.

Final Weekend Chaos Across the URC The wider URC picture only adds to the drama. Glasgow Warriors and DHL Stormers are separated by one point at the top.

Leinster still have a chance of finishing top two.

Munster host the Lions in a huge play-off clash.

Cardiff, Ulster and Connacht are separated by a single point.

Two home quarter-final spots remain up for grabs.

Champions Cup qualification remains completely open. This is exactly what the URC wants its final weekend to look like: meaningful rugby everywhere.