Connacht Squad 2026/27: Major Exits, Ireland Stars Arrive And Legends Depart

Connacht Begin New Era As Squad Evolution Signals Ambition For 2026/27
Major departures, exciting signings and academy promotions mark a huge summer of change in Galway.
Connacht Rugby are entering one of the most important summers in the province’s recent history, with a significant overhaul of the squad underway ahead of the 2026/27 season.
While several big names are moving on, there is also a real sense of renewal and opportunity around the Sportsground, with experienced internationals arriving, academy talent being trusted, and long-serving servants of the province leaving behind major legacies.
For supporters, this summer feels less like an ending and more like the beginning of a fresh cycle.
Confirmed Departures
- Jack Carty — retirement
- Matthew Devine — to Ulster Rugby
- Joe Joyce — to Gloucester Rugby
- Dennis Buckley — destination unknown
Club legend Jack Carty will retire from professional rugby, bringing an end to one of the great Connacht careers of the professional era. Carty has been central to so many of Connacht’s biggest moments and leaves as one of the province’s finest ever servants.
Expected / Likely Departures
- Jack Aungier — likely to Munster Rugby
- Temi Lasisi — destination unknown
- David Hawkshaw — destination unknown
- Peter Dooley — destination unknown
- James Nicholson — destination unknown
- Chay Mullins — destination unknown
- Oisín McCormack — destination unknown
- Oisín Dowling — destination unknown
Expected To Re-Sign
- Shamus Hurley-Langton
The expected re-signing of Shamus Hurley-Langton would be a massive boost. He has become one of the province’s most important forwards with his relentless physicality, leadership and consistency.
Incoming Signings
- Thomas Connolly — from Old Belvedere RFC
- Jerry Cahir — from Leinster Rugby
- Ciarán Frawley — from Leinster Rugby
- Will Connors — from Leinster Rugby
- Francois van Wyk — from Bath Rugby
- Fiachna Barrett — promoted from the Academy
- Seán Naughton — promoted from the Academy
- Matthew Victory — promoted from the Academy
The headline arrivals are undoubtedly Irish internationals Ciarán Frawley and Will Connors from Leinster Rugby.
Frawley’s versatility across out-half, centre and full-back could prove invaluable, while Connors brings huge work-rate and breakdown quality when fully fit.
Former Bath Rugby prop Francois van Wyk also looks like a smart acquisition, adding size and power to the front row.
There is excitement too around the younger additions, with academy promotions underlining Connacht’s continued commitment to developing talent internally.
Most importantly, supporters should recognise the commitment of the players who are moving on. Professional rugby careers are short, and many of these lads gave absolutely everything for Connacht over several seasons. They leave with enormous respect and appreciation from supporters across the province.
And for those arriving, they walk into a club and a fanbase desperate to build something exciting again.