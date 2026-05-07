Connacht Squad 2026/27: Major Exits, Ireland Stars Arrive And Legends Depart

Connacht Begin New Era As Squad Evolution Signals Ambition For 2026/27 Major departures, exciting signings and academy promotions mark a huge summer of change in Galway.

Connacht Rugby are entering one of the most important summers in the province’s recent history, with a significant overhaul of the squad underway ahead of the 2026/27 season.

While several big names are moving on, there is also a real sense of renewal and opportunity around the Sportsground, with experienced internationals arriving, academy talent being trusted, and long-serving servants of the province leaving behind major legacies.

For supporters, this summer feels less like an ending and more like the beginning of a fresh cycle.

Confirmed Departures

Jack Carty — retirement

— retirement Matthew Devine — to Ulster Rugby

— to Ulster Rugby Joe Joyce — to Gloucester Rugby

— to Gloucester Rugby Dennis Buckley — destination unknown

Club legend Jack Carty will retire from professional rugby, bringing an end to one of the great Connacht careers of the professional era. Carty has been central to so many of Connacht’s biggest moments and leaves as one of the province’s finest ever servants.

Expected / Likely Departures

Jack Aungier — likely to Munster Rugby

— likely to Munster Rugby Temi Lasisi — destination unknown

— destination unknown David Hawkshaw — destination unknown

— destination unknown Peter Dooley — destination unknown

— destination unknown James Nicholson — destination unknown

— destination unknown Chay Mullins — destination unknown

— destination unknown Oisín McCormack — destination unknown

— destination unknown Oisín Dowling — destination unknown

Expected To Re-Sign

Shamus Hurley-Langton

The expected re-signing of Shamus Hurley-Langton would be a massive boost. He has become one of the province’s most important forwards with his relentless physicality, leadership and consistency.

Incoming Signings

Thomas Connolly — from Old Belvedere RFC

— from Old Belvedere RFC Jerry Cahir — from Leinster Rugby

— from Leinster Rugby Ciarán Frawley — from Leinster Rugby

— from Leinster Rugby Will Connors — from Leinster Rugby

— from Leinster Rugby Francois van Wyk — from Bath Rugby

— from Bath Rugby Fiachna Barrett — promoted from the Academy

— promoted from the Academy Seán Naughton — promoted from the Academy

— promoted from the Academy Matthew Victory — promoted from the Academy

The headline arrivals are undoubtedly Irish internationals Ciarán Frawley and Will Connors from Leinster Rugby.

Frawley’s versatility across out-half, centre and full-back could prove invaluable, while Connors brings huge work-rate and breakdown quality when fully fit.

Former Bath Rugby prop Francois van Wyk also looks like a smart acquisition, adding size and power to the front row.

There is excitement too around the younger additions, with academy promotions underlining Connacht’s continued commitment to developing talent internally.

Most importantly, supporters should recognise the commitment of the players who are moving on. Professional rugby careers are short, and many of these lads gave absolutely everything for Connacht over several seasons. They leave with enormous respect and appreciation from supporters across the province.

And for those arriving, they walk into a club and a fanbase desperate to build something exciting again.