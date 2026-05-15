Katie Taylor at Croke Park: A Milestone for Irish Women’s Sports

Having anything but Gaelic games at Croke Park can cause a bit of a stir. Consider that there has been an outcry over the decision to have Leeds United and Manchester United play a friendly game at Croker this summer. It’s not that everyone is annoyed when “foreign” sports are played on the hallowed turf; it’s more that the exception to the rule should be an exceptional one.

Which brings us to Katie Taylor and the push to hold the boxer’s final fight at the stadium. It’s not confirmed yet – we are still at the “advanced talks” stage – but there is a feeling we should get confirmation soon. It all sounds positive coming out of Taylor’s camp, and you get the sense that only a technicality could hold it up. The will is there to put it on.

And what a fitting way to go out for Taylor. She has already done so much to raise the profile of women’s boxing globally. Her Olympic gold, her almost unblemished professional record, her venerated trilogy series with Amanda Serrano, and her partnership with Netflix all served to put women’s boxing on the map in Ireland and abroad.

A big moment for women’s sports

Yet, the date at Croke Park – if it were to go ahead – feels like an important milestone for women in sport. There’s been plenty of great work done to elevate women’s sport in Ireland, especially in sports like rugby union. Yet, there is a consensus that more must be done. Having Taylor fight in front of 82,000+ fans won’t fix everything, but it will be emblematic of the extent to which Taylor has elevated women’s boxing. She’s probably the most famous boxer – of any gender – in Ireland right now.

An important aspect of driving interest in women’s sports is arguably giving it a separate identity from the men’s. The WNBA, for instance, has done a very good job of this, separating itself from the men’s league, driving engagement through everything from social media to WNBA betting to having separate arenas. The patient approach to building the league as a separate “product” is starting to pay off, though the league is taking a multi-decade approach as it expands.

Taylor has helped separate women’s boxing from men’s

Arguably, Taylor’s ascendancy was much the same, taking her to a position where women’s boxing was a distinct draw. The Netflix deal was a prime example of that. The streaming giant made a huge deal of the Irish star, releasing documentaries, publishing blogs, hype packages and, of course, showing the Serrano fight live. There was no sense of women’s boxing being in any way secondary.

And that’s what is so alluring about the potential Croke Park date. It will tell a generation of young girls that “this is a big deal”. Perhaps more importantly, it will showcase women’s sports to the decision-makers and the money-people who can make elite women’s sports events happen. The fight will be about Taylor – one of the greatest boxers in Irish history, and perhaps the best women’s boxer in history – but the event will be about building the distinct identity of elite-level women’s sports in general. Hopefully, they can pull it off.