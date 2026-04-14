Rory McIlroy Masters data reveals fitness, heart rate and routine

Rory McIlroy is an investor in Whoop, wears one of the company’s wristbands while playing, and allows the brand to share his data periodically.

Here are some of his Masters highlights:

• 24,000+ steps on Sunday

• 91,000+ steps during the tournament

Rory’s heart rate spiked to 135 BPM during his tee shot on 18, dropped to 121 BPM during his approach shot, fell further to 105 BPM during his winning putt, and then jumped back up to 150 BPM during his celebration.

His resting heart rate for the week was 47-49 BPM.

Rory says he follows a strict routine during the PGA Tour season to ensure proper rest and recovery:

• No caffeine after 2 PM

• Last meal at least 2 hours before bed

• Magnesium and theanine for sleep quality

• Blue-light-blocking glasses in the evening

• Sauana or Epsom salt bath when available

• Cool room temperature for sleep

He follows the same three-hour routine before every round: arrive at the course → warm up in the gym → eat breakfast → hit balls on the range → putting green.

Rory says he believes his focus on longevity will help him play another 10+ years at a high level, and his physiological age on Whoop is now 1.5 years younger than his actual age.

Plus, it turned out to be a pretty good investment.

Rory initially invested in Whoop in 2020 when the company was valued at $1.2 billion. While we don’t know exactly how much he invested, Whoop recently raised another round at a $10.1 billion valuation.

That’s an 8.4x multiple in five years.

Not bad, not bad.

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