Punchestown Festival 2026 race times and schedule confirmed

Punchestown Festival 2026 race times confirmed as schedule takes shape

The schedule for the 2026 Punchestown Festival is beginning to take shape, with racegoers given a clearer picture of start times for one of Ireland’s biggest racing events.

The five-day festival, which runs from April 28 to May 2, will once again deliver a packed programme of top-class National Hunt racing at Punchestown Racecourse.

Organisers are expected to stick with a familiar structure for race times across the week, with the first race typically going off at 2:30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Friday — traditionally the busiest day of the festival — will feature a later start time, with the opening race scheduled for approximately 3:40pm to accommodate increased attendance and demand.

Each race day is expected to feature between three-and-a-half and four hours of live racing, giving fans a full afternoon of action across the festival.

The Punchestown Festival remains one of the highlights of the Irish racing calendar, drawing huge crowds and showcasing many of the top horses from the Cheltenham Festival and beyond.

Among the standout races expected across the week are the William Hill Champion Chase, the Punchestown Gold Cup, and the Boodles Champion Hurdle — all of which traditionally attract elite-level runners and provide thrilling finishes.

With consistent start times and a proven format, the 2026 edition is shaping up to deliver another memorable week for racing fans.

Racegoers are advised to check official channels closer to the event for confirmed racecards and any potential changes to the schedule.

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