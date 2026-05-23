Gstaad gives Aidan O’Brien a 13th success in Irish 2000 Guineas

Gstaad (4/11 favourite) gave trainer Aidan O’Brien a 13th win in the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh, with victory in the first Irish classic of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The mount of Ryan Moore, who was runner-up to Bow Echo in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, ran out a three-length winner over the Charlie Appleby-trained Distant Storm (5/1), the mount of Billy Loughnane.

The English handler also provided the third placer as Pacific Avenue (40/1) was another length behind his stable companion and was ridden by Irish jockey Jamie Spencer.

Commenting on the winner, Gstaad, Aidan O’Brien said of the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner:

“He’s very straightforward, he just needs little bit of room to get going. Sometimes if it gets too tactical or if he gets caught up in pace that wasn’t strong early (it doesn’t suit). He’s probably stronger now and The Curragh was lovely.”

O’Brien and Moore teamed up for a further two winners on The Curragh card on Saturday.

The pair claimed the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes with Causeway (5/6 favourite). The son of Wootton Bassett, who hold entries in the Group 1 Betfred Derby at Epsom next month, and in the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, was winning for the fourth time in his five-race career.

41-111 Causeway is a tough nut to crack! The Wootton Bassett colt makes it three from three this term under a strong Ryan Moore in the Group 3 Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/seJ7025kb5 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 23, 2026

Sergei Diaghilev (4/6 favourite) got the day off to the perfect start for O’Brien, Moore and the Coolmore partners as he took the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden.

The well-supported Sergei Diaghilev (Wootton Bassett) strikes on debut and this colt is likely a name to note for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/vCS1V0yYf8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 23, 2026

O’Brien said of the juvenile son of Wootton Bassett:

“He only stepped into main work in the last two weeks and he did a nice piece of work last Saturday. We ran him because we thought he could be a Coventry (Stakes) horse, Ryan (Moore, jockey) wasn’t sure if he was going to know enough in time.”

Moore achieved a four-timer on the first day of the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival as he also won the Group 2 Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes with Commanche Brave.

Fifth behind the mighty Ka Ying Rising last month, Comanche Brave dominates back on home soil in the Group 2 @weatherbysltd Greenlands Stakes for Ryan Moore and Donnacha O'Brien @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/CpramQf1xI — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 23, 2026

Trained by Donnacha O’Brien, youngest son of Aidan, Commanche Brave was fifth to Ka Ying Rising on his most recent start when racing at Sha Tin.

Her holds entries in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes and the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

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