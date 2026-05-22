Gstaad heads Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas Field

The Curragh hosts two days of racing this weekend, with the Tattersalls Irish 2000 and 1000 Guineas the feature races on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Breeders’ Cup winner Gstaad will be the headline act at flat racing’s HQ on Saturday afternoon as the runner-up to Bow Echo in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket bids to win the first Irish classic of the 2026 season.

O’Brien bids for 13th win

The mount of Ryan Moore, the son of Starspangledbanner, will bid to give champion trainer Aidan O’Brien a 13th success in the colts’ classic, with the Ballydoyle handler also saddling Neolithic, a son of Sioux Nation, who will be the mount of Wayne Lordan.

Speaking earlier this week about Gstaad, Aidan O’Brien said after the colt’s final workout:

“He worked well earlier too and we’re happy with him. He seems to have come out of Newmarket well so we’re looking forward to Saturday.”

Three English Challengers

There is a three-pronged British-trained challenge. Godolphin’s trainer, Charlie Appleby, will be represented by Distant Storm – who was eight lengths third to Gstaad at Newmarket – and Pacific Avenue. The former will be ridden by Billy Loughnane, who will be bidding for a first Irish classic success, while Jamie Spencer will partner Pacific Avenue, as trainer Charlie Appleby bids to add to his 2022 victory in this race with Native Trail.

Alparslan, winner of the Tattersalls Sales race at The Curragh last September, comes from the Karl Burke yard, a trainer who has had much success in Ireland in recent years.

Fozzy Stack’s Thesecretadversary, more than nine lengths in arrears of Gstaad at Newmarket, Gowran Park maiden winner Go Just Do It from the Joseph O’Brien stable, along with Bamako Beach (Michael O’Callaghan), Power Blue (Robson Aguiar) and Take Charge Star (Johnny Murtagh) complete the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas field.

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