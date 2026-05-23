Kerry v Donegal Preview, Team News, Betting & Prediction

Kerry v Donegal Preview
Saturday | 3pm | Fitzgerald Stadium
The opening round throws up a blockbuster as All-Ireland champions Kerry host Donegal in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final and this year’s Allianz League final.
Kerry Team News
Jack O’Connor has announced four changes in personnel from the Kerry side that defeated Cork in the Munster final.
Gavin White misses out through injury, while Graham O’Sullivan returns to the defence in place of Armin Heinrich.
Diarmuid O’Connor moves to midfield, Cillian Trant starts at left half-forward, and Tony Brosnan and Dylan Geaney flank David Clifford in the full-forward line.
Paudie Clifford, Joe O’Connor and Brian Ó Beaglaíoch are all listed among the substitutes.
Donegal Team News
Jim McGuinness has named his Donegal side for the trip to Killarney, with Michael Langan and Jamie Brennan both returning to the matchday squad.
Langan is named on the bench after missing the shock Ulster quarter-final defeat to Down through injury.
Caolan McGonagle and Hugh McFadden start at midfield, Shane O’Donnell is named on the 40, while Michael Murphy starts at full-forward.
Why This Game Matters
The draw could hardly have produced a bigger opening-round tie. Kerry hammered Donegal in last year’s All-Ireland final, winning by ten points, but Donegal have already beaten the Kingdom twice in 2026.
They won the Allianz League group meeting by 1-22 to 1-18 before producing a stunning 3-20 to 2-10 win in the league final.
Kerry arrive as reigning All-Ireland and Munster champions. Donegal arrive wounded after a shock Ulster quarter-final defeat to Down.
Championship 2026 Form
|Kerry
|Result
|Munster semi-final
|Kerry 2-19 Clare 1-14
|Munster final
|Kerry 1-23 Cork 1-15
|Donegal
|Result
|Ulster quarter-final
|Down 3-21 Donegal 1-21
Previous Championship Meetings
|Year
|Result
|Competition
|2025
|Kerry 1-26 Donegal 0-19
|All-Ireland Final
|2019
|Kerry 1-20 Donegal 1-20
|All-Ireland Round Robin
|2014
|Kerry 2-9 Donegal 0-12
|All-Ireland Final
|2012
|Donegal 1-12 Kerry 1-10
|All-Ireland Quarter-Final
Record: Kerry have won two of the previous four championship meetings, Donegal have won one, and one finished level.
Key Stats
- Donegal beat Kerry the last time they played them in Fitzgerald Stadium, winning by two points in the 2024 Allianz League.
- Kerry have won eight of their last nine championship games against Ulster opposition over the past three seasons.
- Donegal’s 2026 league and championship record stands at six wins, one draw and two defeats.
- Kerry’s 2026 league and championship record stands at six wins, two draws and two defeats.
- This is a repeat of both the 2025 All-Ireland final and the 2026 Allianz League final.
Kerry Matchday 26
- Shane Murphy
- Evan Looney
- Jason Foley
- Dylan Casey
- Tadhg Morley
- Mike Breen
- Graham O’Sullivan
- Mark O’Shea
- Diarmuid O’Connor
- Micheál Burns
- Keith Evans
- Cillian Trant
- Tony Brosnan
- David Clifford
- Dylan Geaney
- Seán Broderick
- Eddie Healy
- Tomás Kennedy
- Killian Spillane
- Donagh O’Sullivan
- Paudie Clifford
- Joe O’Connor
- Brian Ó Beaglaíoch
- Seán O’Brien
- Joey Nagle
- Barry Dan O’Sullivan
Donegal Matchday 26
- Gavin Mulreany
- Caolan McColgan
- Brendan McCole
- Peadar Mogan
- Ryan McHugh
- Eoghan Bán Gallagher
- Finnbarr Roarty
- Caolan McGonagle
- Hugh McFadden
- Sean Martin
- Shane O’Donnell
- Ciaran Moore
- Conor O’Donnell
- Michael Murphy
- Shea Malone
- Shaun Patton
- Stephen McMenamin
- Jamie Brennan
- Max Campbell
- Dáire Ó Baoill
- Jason McGee
- Oisin Gallen
- Paul O’Hare
- Turlough Carr
- Kieran Gallagher
- Michael Langan
Tactical Preview
Kerry look more settled coming into the game, but Donegal have shown twice already this year that they can cause serious problems for the Kingdom.
The battle around midfield will be huge. Diarmuid O’Connor’s move into the middle gives Kerry athleticism and ball-carrying power, while Donegal will lean heavily on Caolan McGonagle and Hugh McFadden to disrupt Kerry’s rhythm.
David Clifford remains the obvious focal point, but Kerry also have Tony Brosnan and Dylan Geaney starting either side of him, with Paudie Clifford waiting on the bench if required.
For Donegal, Michael Murphy at full-forward gives them a major target inside, while Shane O’Donnell on the 40 can link play and create scoring chances.
Betting Angle
10/11
5/4
13/2
The betting tells you exactly how tight the bookmakers expect this to be. Kerry are slight favourites, helped by home advantage, championship consistency and Donegal’s shock defeat to Down.
However, Donegal have already beaten Kerry twice in 2026, including a heavy win in the Allianz League final. If they bring that level of intensity to Fitzgerald Stadium, they are capable of winning outright.
Value Play: The draw at 13/2 looks very interesting. These teams are extremely hard to separate and this has all the feel of a game level entering the final five minutes.
Safer Angle: Kerry by 1-3 points.
Prediction
Kerry are the more settled side and have home advantage, but Donegal’s league wins over the Kingdom cannot be ignored. Jim McGuinness will have his side primed for a response after the Down defeat.
This should be tight, tactical and loaded with momentum swings. Kerry may just edge it, but the draw is probably the best value in the betting market.
Donegal 1-17
Verdict: Kerry by four, but draw at 13/2 is value