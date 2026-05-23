Kerry v Donegal Preview, Team News, Betting & Prediction

Kerry Team News

Jack O’Connor has announced four changes in personnel from the Kerry side that defeated Cork in the Munster final.

Gavin White misses out through injury, while Graham O’Sullivan returns to the defence in place of Armin Heinrich.

Diarmuid O’Connor moves to midfield, Cillian Trant starts at left half-forward, and Tony Brosnan and Dylan Geaney flank David Clifford in the full-forward line.

Paudie Clifford, Joe O’Connor and Brian Ó Beaglaíoch are all listed among the substitutes.