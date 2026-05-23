Saturday 23rd May is shaping up to be one of the biggest live sports days of the year, with a packed schedule featuring the Champions Cup Final, All-Ireland football clashes, the Women’s Champions League Final, Formula One qualifying, boxing, golf and horse racing.

Irish sports fans will have wall-to-wall coverage from midday right through to late-night boxing, with Leinster’s huge showdown against Bordeaux expected to dominate the afternoon viewing figures.

Leinster Face Bordeaux in Massive Champions Cup Final

The standout fixture of the day sees Leinster take on Bordeaux in the Champions Cup Final at 2:45pm live on Premier Sport 1.

Leinster are chasing another European title, but they face a dangerous Bordeaux side packed with attacking quality. With temperatures expected to be extremely high in Bilbao, conditions could play a major role in determining the outcome.

The game is one of the most anticipated rugby finals in recent years and is expected to attract massive Irish television audiences.

Huge Day for GAA Fans

GAA supporters are spoiled for choice across the afternoon and evening schedule.

The action begins at 12pm with two Ulster Minor Football Championship clashes as Derry face Donegal and Tyrone take on Cavan live on TG4 YouTube.

At 1pm, Dublin meet Clare in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship before Cork take on Wexford at 3pm.

The senior football championship also takes centre stage with Kerry against Donegal at 3pm on GAA+, followed by Cork versus Meath at 5:30pm.

The headline evening fixture sees Galway host Kildare at 7:30pm live on RTÉ in what promises to be a major test for Pádraic Joyce’s side following their Connacht Final defeat to Roscommon.

Women’s Champions League Final Takes Centre Stage

Football fans can also look forward to the Women’s Champions League Final at 5pm as Barcelona face OL Lyonnais live on RTÉ2.

Barcelona continue to dominate European women’s football, but Lyon remain one of the biggest names in the competition’s history.

Earlier in the afternoon, Celtic face Dunfermline in the SPL Cup Final at 3pm, while Bayern Munich meet Stuttgart in the German Cup Final at 7pm.

Galway United’s Women’s LOI clash against Athlone Town at 7:45pm on TG4 also adds to a strong evening football schedule.

Formula One, Golf and Boxing Also on the Schedule

Motor racing fans can tune into Canadian Grand Prix qualifying at 4pm on Sky Sports F1.

Golf viewers have two major options with the Soudal Open at 12:30pm and The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at 5pm, both on Sky Sports Golf.

Horse racing fans will also be focused on The Curragh at 1:45pm, featuring the prestigious 2000 Guineas live on RTÉ2.

The sporting day concludes with heavyweight boxing action at 10pm as Oleksandr Usyk faces Verhoeven live on DAZN.

Full Saturday 23rd May Live Sports Schedule

12pm — Derry v Donegal (Ulster MFC)

12pm — Tyrone v Cavan (Ulster MFC)

12:30pm — Soudal Open

1pm — Dublin v Clare (All-Ireland MHC)

1:45pm — Racing from The Curragh – 2000 Guineas

2:45pm — Leinster v Bordeaux (Champions Cup Final)

3pm — Cork v Wexford (All-Ireland MHC)

3pm — Kerry v Donegal (All-Ireland SFC)

3pm — Celtic v Dunfermline (SPL Cup Final)

3:30pm — Hull v Middlesbrough (EFL Championship)

4pm — Canadian GP Qualifying

5pm — Barcelona v OL Lyonnais (Women’s Champions League Final)

5pm — The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

5:30pm — Cork v Meath (All-Ireland SFC)

7pm — Bayern Munich v Stuttgart (German Cup Final)

7:30pm — Galway v Kildare (All-Ireland SFC)

7:45pm — Galway United v Athlone Town (Women’s LOI)

9:30pm — The Saturday Game

10pm — Usyk v Verhoeven

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com