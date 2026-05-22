Connacht champions Roscommon welcome Tyrone to Hyde Park in one of the standout clashes of the opening weekend. Roscommon arrive with momentum and attacking confidence, while Tyrone enter under pressure after a disappointing spring campaign.

The absence of Canavan is significant, but Tyrone regain valuable experience and physicality.

Malachy O’Rourke has made two changes from the side narrowly beaten by Armagh after extra time.

That means Roscommon once again place their trust in the side that defeated both Mayo and Galway during an outstanding Connacht campaign.

Mark Dowd has kept faith with the exact same starting XV that defeated Galway in the Connacht final.

Key Stat: Roscommon’s 2024 victory in Omagh was their first ever senior championship win over Tyrone.

Tactical Analysis

This game could become one of the most open contests of the opening round.

Roscommon’s running game and attacking movement have flourished under the new rules. They have averaged over 30 points per championship game so far and look far more confident carrying the ball through the middle third.

Tyrone, however, will believe their midfield pairing of Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy can physically disrupt Roscommon’s rhythm.

The return of Kieran McGeary and Matthew Donnelly also gives Tyrone badly needed experience and composure.

Roscommon’s biggest challenge may actually be emotional. The high of winning Connacht can sometimes create a flat All-Ireland opener, while Tyrone arrive with wounded pride and very little external expectation.