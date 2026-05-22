Roscommon v Tyrone
Sunday 24th May | 2PM | King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park
Connacht champions Roscommon welcome Tyrone to Hyde Park in one of the standout clashes of the opening weekend. Roscommon arrive with momentum and attacking confidence, while Tyrone enter under pressure after a disappointing spring campaign.
7-3
Roscommon 2026 Record
2-1-5
Tyrone 2026 Record
3-21
Roscommon v Galway
8/11
Roscommon Odds
-1.5
Handicap
Roscommon Team News
Mark Dowd has kept faith with the exact same starting XV that defeated Galway in the Connacht final.
That means Roscommon once again place their trust in the side that defeated both Mayo and Galway during an outstanding Connacht campaign.
- No changes to the starting team
- Ultan Harney replaces Jack Duggan on the bench
- Daire Cregg, Ruaidhrí Fallon and Brian Stack remain impact options
- Roscommon have scored 10 goals in three championship games
Tyrone Team News
Malachy O’Rourke has made two changes from the side narrowly beaten by Armagh after extra time.
- Kieran McGeary comes into the starting XV
- Matthew Donnelly also returns
- Darragh Canavan misses out through injury
- Brian Kennedy starts alongside Conn Kilpatrick in midfield
The absence of Canavan is significant, but Tyrone regain valuable experience and physicality.
Previous Championship Meetings
|Year
|Result
|Competition
|2024
|Roscommon 0-14 Tyrone 0-12
|All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final
|2019
|Tyrone 0-17 Roscommon 0-13
|All-Ireland Quarter-Final Phase 1
|2018
|Tyrone 4-24 Roscommon 2-12
|All-Ireland Quarter-Final Phase 1
|2013
|Tyrone 0-12 Roscommon 1-7
|Qualifier Round 2
|2012
|Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 0-8
|Qualifier Round 2
Key Stat: Roscommon’s 2024 victory in Omagh was their first ever senior championship win over Tyrone.
2026 Championship Journey
|Roscommon
|Score
|v New York
|5-22 to 1-10
|v Mayo
|2-25 to 1-18
|v Galway
|3-21 to 2-22
|Tyrone
|Score
|v Armagh
|Lost 1-17 to 1-16 aet
Roscommon Starting XV
- Conor Carroll
- Patrick Gavin
- Caelim Keogh
- Eoin McCormack
- Eoin Ward
- Ronan Daly
- Senan Lambe
- Keith Doyle
- Conor Ryan
- Dylan Ruane
- Enda Smith
- Colm Neary
- Diarmuid Murtagh (C)
- Darragh Heneghan
- Robert Heneghan
Tyrone Starting XV
- Niall Morgan
- Cormac Quinn
- Peter Teague
- Joey Clarke
- Michael McKernan
- Niall Devlin
- Kieran McGeary
- Brian Kennedy
- Conn Kilpatrick
- Seanie O’Donnell
- Ronan Cassidy
- Ciarán Daly
- Darren McCurry
- Matthew Donnelly
- Ethan Jordan
Tactical Analysis
This game could become one of the most open contests of the opening round.
Roscommon’s running game and attacking movement have flourished under the new rules. They have averaged over 30 points per championship game so far and look far more confident carrying the ball through the middle third.
Tyrone, however, will believe their midfield pairing of Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy can physically disrupt Roscommon’s rhythm.
The return of Kieran McGeary and Matthew Donnelly also gives Tyrone badly needed experience and composure.
Roscommon’s biggest challenge may actually be emotional. The high of winning Connacht can sometimes create a flat All-Ireland opener, while Tyrone arrive with wounded pride and very little external expectation.
Betting & Prediction
8/11
6/5
Betting View: Roscommon deserve favouritism based on current form and attacking output, but Tyrone’s experience and physical edge should keep this extremely tight.
Best Angle: Roscommon by 1-3 points looks the most realistic outcome.
Final Verdict
Roscommon are playing better football right now and have looked one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the country throughout the Connacht championship.
Tyrone still possess huge championship experience though, and the return of key leaders makes them far more dangerous than their record suggests.
Tyrone 1-19
Prediction: Roscommon by three points