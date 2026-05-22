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Roscommon v Tyrone: Team News, Betting, Prediction and Tactical Breakdown

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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ALL-IRELAND SFC ROUND 1

Roscommon v Tyrone

Sunday 24th May | 2PM | King & Moffatt Dr. Hyde Park

Connacht champions Roscommon welcome Tyrone to Hyde Park in one of the standout clashes of the opening weekend. Roscommon arrive with momentum and attacking confidence, while Tyrone enter under pressure after a disappointing spring campaign.

7-3

Roscommon 2026 Record

2-1-5

Tyrone 2026 Record

3-21

Roscommon v Galway

8/11

Roscommon Odds

-1.5

Handicap

Roscommon Team News

Mark Dowd has kept faith with the exact same starting XV that defeated Galway in the Connacht final.

That means Roscommon once again place their trust in the side that defeated both Mayo and Galway during an outstanding Connacht campaign.

  • No changes to the starting team
  • Ultan Harney replaces Jack Duggan on the bench
  • Daire Cregg, Ruaidhrí Fallon and Brian Stack remain impact options
  • Roscommon have scored 10 goals in three championship games

Tyrone Team News

Malachy O’Rourke has made two changes from the side narrowly beaten by Armagh after extra time.

  • Kieran McGeary comes into the starting XV
  • Matthew Donnelly also returns
  • Darragh Canavan misses out through injury
  • Brian Kennedy starts alongside Conn Kilpatrick in midfield

The absence of Canavan is significant, but Tyrone regain valuable experience and physicality.

Previous Championship Meetings

Year Result Competition
2024 Roscommon 0-14 Tyrone 0-12 All-Ireland Preliminary Quarter-Final
2019 Tyrone 0-17 Roscommon 0-13 All-Ireland Quarter-Final Phase 1
2018 Tyrone 4-24 Roscommon 2-12 All-Ireland Quarter-Final Phase 1
2013 Tyrone 0-12 Roscommon 1-7 Qualifier Round 2
2012 Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 0-8 Qualifier Round 2

Key Stat: Roscommon’s 2024 victory in Omagh was their first ever senior championship win over Tyrone.

2026 Championship Journey

Roscommon Score
v New York 5-22 to 1-10
v Mayo 2-25 to 1-18
v Galway 3-21 to 2-22

 

Tyrone Score
v Armagh Lost 1-17 to 1-16 aet

Roscommon Starting XV

  1. Conor Carroll
  2. Patrick Gavin
  3. Caelim Keogh
  4. Eoin McCormack
  5. Eoin Ward
  6. Ronan Daly
  7. Senan Lambe
  8. Keith Doyle
  9. Conor Ryan
  10. Dylan Ruane
  11. Enda Smith
  12. Colm Neary
  13. Diarmuid Murtagh (C)
  14. Darragh Heneghan
  15. Robert Heneghan

Tyrone Starting XV

  1. Niall Morgan
  2. Cormac Quinn
  3. Peter Teague
  4. Joey Clarke
  5. Michael McKernan
  6. Niall Devlin
  7. Kieran McGeary
  8. Brian Kennedy
  9. Conn Kilpatrick
  10. Seanie O’Donnell
  11. Ronan Cassidy
  12. Ciarán Daly
  13. Darren McCurry
  14. Matthew Donnelly
  15. Ethan Jordan

Tactical Analysis

This game could become one of the most open contests of the opening round.

Roscommon’s running game and attacking movement have flourished under the new rules. They have averaged over 30 points per championship game so far and look far more confident carrying the ball through the middle third.

Tyrone, however, will believe their midfield pairing of Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy can physically disrupt Roscommon’s rhythm.

The return of Kieran McGeary and Matthew Donnelly also gives Tyrone badly needed experience and composure.

Roscommon’s biggest challenge may actually be emotional. The high of winning Connacht can sometimes create a flat All-Ireland opener, while Tyrone arrive with wounded pride and very little external expectation.

Betting & Prediction

Roscommon
8/11
Tyrone
6/5
Roscommon -1.5

Betting View: Roscommon deserve favouritism based on current form and attacking output, but Tyrone’s experience and physical edge should keep this extremely tight.

Best Angle: Roscommon by 1-3 points looks the most realistic outcome.

Final Verdict

Roscommon are playing better football right now and have looked one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the country throughout the Connacht championship.

Tyrone still possess huge championship experience though, and the return of key leaders makes them far more dangerous than their record suggests.

Roscommon 1-22
Tyrone 1-19

Prediction: Roscommon by three points

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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