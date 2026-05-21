Sarah Gillane Inspired As Limerick Begin Camogie

Seeing What It Takes To Be Great Driving On Gillane And Limerick

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

Sarah Gillane may be relatively new to the Limerick camogie squad, but the Patrickswell goalkeeper is already comfortable taking on a leadership role.

Now completing her first year in full-time teaching at Árd Scoil Rís, the all-boys secondary school where her older brothers Aaron and Jason, along with many Limerick hurlers past and present, developed their skills, Gillane is a natural mentor.

German may be her official subject, but helping and developing young players is also a passion. She is currently helping with the U6s at Patrickswell, coaching the first-year hurling team at school, and is also involved with the hockey squad.

From Patrickswell To The Limerick Senior Squad

Gillane was part of the Limerick junior panel that reached the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland final in her Leaving Cert year in 2019. However, the 25-year-old did not receive her senior call-up until last season.

She had captained Patrickswell in 2024 and played a key role as the club claimed both the Limerick Intermediate Championship title and, last November, the Munster junior cup.

Gillane has carried that form into this season. Her performance in the Munster semi-final defeat to eventual champions Tipperary drew huge praise, particularly for the quality of her shot-stopping.

“We knew going into the Tipperary game that they bring huge intensity and huge experience,” Gillane said.

“They always do, but it was great to be able to match their energy and their workrate for periods of the game, especially when we’re looking at them being a Division 1A team.

“That is the goal. That’s what you’re looking to achieve, and it’s great to get the chance to play teams like that to see where you are at.”

Inspired By Jason Gillane And Nickie Quaid

Goalkeeping has changed hugely in recent years, and Gillane has obvious role models close to home in her brother Jason and Limerick legend Nickie Quaid.

Jason’s drive has pushed Quaid to keep improving, while both men’s commitment to excellence continues to inspire Sarah.

“Looking at Jason in goals and Nickie Quaid with the hurlers, it’s great. It’s motivation behind it all.”

“You can see what these goalies put in, in order to get the results, because inevitably it’s an important role as well.”

Limerick Camogie Building Belief

Gillane has also seen the impact of Limerick hurling’s golden era at close quarters, with Aaron Gillane central to a team that has won five of the last eight All-Ireland senior hurling titles.

Rather than seeing that success as a burden, she views it as motivation for Limerick camogie.

“At home, seeing what Aaron and Jason put into it, and what they offer to their teams, and what they sacrifice, it’s really a motivation.”

She believes there has been a major mindset shift within Limerick camogie in recent years.

“I think it’s all really positive now, and there’s a serious drive in the group. We know what we can do and it’s a matter of putting that across in all these games.”

Kilkenny Challenge Opens Championship Campaign

Limerick begin their All-Ireland Championship campaign tomorrow with a trip to UPMC Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny at 3.30pm.

Kilkenny narrowly missed out on a place in the Division 1A League final on score difference to eventual winners Galway, so Limerick face a serious test from the opening round.

Gillane, however, welcomes the new championship structure, which gives teams a run of games and a clear route towards the quarter-finals.

“Championship is what you train all year for, so we’re really excited to get going.”

For Gillane and Limerick, the challenge is clear. They want to set their standards, embrace the occasion and continue building towards the level they believe they can reach.

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