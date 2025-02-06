Munster Rugby Sign Exciting Centre Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers for 2025/26 Season

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have officially confirmed the signing of dynamic young centre Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers. The 23-year-old will join on a two-year deal starting in the 2025/26 season.

Rising Star with Irish Roots

Kelly, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, made his mark early in his career. In 2020, he played alongside Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley for the Ireland U20s, helping the team secure the Triple Crown before the tournament was halted due to the pandemic.

Impressive Record with Leicester Tigers

Since making his debut in 2020, Kelly has scored 10 tries in 88 appearances for Leicester. Known for his versatility, he can play at both inside and outside centre, offering Munster flexibility in midfield.

Born in Manchester, Kelly began his journey in the Sale Sharks Academy at 16 in 2017. After two years, he earned a scholarship to Loughborough University, where he featured for their National League squad. His standout performances for the Ireland U20s at just 18 years old caught Leicesterâ€™s attention, leading to his move to the Tigers in 2020.

Premiership Success and International Experience

Kelly made an immediate impact, debuting in the Premiership at 19 against Gloucester. During the 2020/21 season, he scored two tries in 17 appearances and featured in the Challenge Cup final. His efforts earned him an England cap against Canada in 2021.

In the 2021/22 season, Kelly was instrumental in Leicesterâ€™s Premiership title win, playing 23 matches. Over the next two seasons, he maintained his form, scoring six tries in 38 games.

Recent Performance

Although Kelly missed the 2023 Six Nations due to injury, he remains a key player for Leicester, with one try in seven appearances this season. His move to Munster signals an exciting new chapter in his career as he looks to further his development and potentially stake a claim for future Irish selection.

