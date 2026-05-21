Camogie Association Mourns Former President Liz Howard

Camogie Association Announces Passing Of Former President Liz Howard

It is with great sadness that the Camogie Association has announced the passing of Iar-Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta, Liz Howard.

Liz served the Association and the sport of camogie with distinction across several decades and leaves behind an extraordinary legacy within Gaelic games.

A Trailblazer For Camogie And Women In Sport

The first Tipperary woman to hold the top post, Liz was elected President of the Camogie Association in 2006.

Born in Carrick-on-Suir into a family steeped in Gaelic games tradition, Liz developed a lifelong passion for camogie and hurling. Her father, Garrett, won All-Ireland senior hurling medals with both Limerick and Dublin.

Liz later moved to County Clare, where her parents established Feakle camogie club. During her playing career, she represented Feakle in Clare, Roscrea and Knockshegowna in Tipperary, and Celtic and Phoenix in Dublin.

She won a National Senior League medal with Tipperary and an All-Ireland junior medal with Dublin.

Decades Of Service To Gaelic Games

Liz was appointed National PRO of the Camogie Association in 1979 and also served as Tipperary GAA PRO from 1981 to 2003.

She was also a media pioneer, becoming the first female analyst on The Sunday Game on RTÉ.

Liz played a major role in the preparations for the Camogie Association’s centenary celebrations in 2004 before being elected President of the Association in 2006.

Her contribution was recognised with the Tipperary Personality of the Year award and the National Administrator of the Year award at the Volunteers in Irish Sport Awards in 2009.

She remained closely involved in camogie administration in the years that followed, continuing to serve the game in several different roles.

Tributes Paid By Camogie President Brian Molloy

Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta, Brian Molloy, expressed his condolences following Liz’s passing.

“On behalf of the Camogie Association, I would like to share my sympathies with Liz’s family, her many friends, former colleagues and the wider Gaelic games community on her passing. “Liz Howard was one of the great servants of our Association, someone who dedicated decades of her life to the promotion and development of camogie at club, county and national level. Her contribution to our sport was immense. “Liz brought passion, intelligence and enormous energy to every role she held. She was a proud advocate for camogie and for women in sport, and her leadership helped strengthen and modernise the Association during an important period in its history. “She will also be remembered as a deeply respected figure within Gaelic games, whose love for camogie and hurling shone through in everything she did. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.”

Funeral arrangements will follow.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam.

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