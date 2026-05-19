Connacht Rugby 2026/27 Season Preview, Fixtures, Interpros and URC Prediction

Connacht Rugby 2026/27 Season Preview: Can Lancaster’s Men Become Genuine Contenders?

There is a different feeling around Connacht heading into the 2026/27 season.

For years, supporters have spoken about potential, exciting rugby, dangerous attacking backs, and brave away performances. However, last season showed something more important — resilience. Connacht clawed their way into the URC playoffs with 54 points despite injuries, inconsistency, and periods where qualification looked almost impossible.

Now the challenge changes completely.

This season is no longer about surviving. It is about pushing on.

With Stuart Lancaster now fully embedded, an improved squad, major depth in the pack, and a fixture list that gives Connacht opportunities to build momentum early, expectations in Galway should absolutely rise beyond merely finishing eighth.

The Road To 55 Points

Last season’s URC table showed just how ruthless the league has become. Munster finished on 55 points, Cardiff finished on 55, the Lions finished on 54, Connacht finished on 54, and Ulster missed out on 52.

One win can completely transform a season.

For Connacht, the first target has to be 55+ points. That should be enough to put them firmly in the playoff conversation again.

Realistically, 58 to 60 points would mean a comfortable playoff place, while 62 or more could put Connacht in the battle for a home quarter-final.

Connacht’s 2026/27 Home Fixtures

Saturday, 5 September — Connacht v Ealing — Pre-season

— Connacht v Ealing — Pre-season Friday, 25 September — Connacht v DHL Stormers

— Connacht v DHL Stormers Friday, 23 October — Connacht v Zebre Parma

— Connacht v Zebre Parma Friday, 30 October — Connacht v Leinster Rugby

— Connacht v Leinster Rugby Saturday, 19 December — Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby

— Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby Saturday, 2 January — Connacht v Munster Rugby

— Connacht v Munster Rugby Saturday, 30 January — Connacht v Ulster Rugby

— Connacht v Ulster Rugby Friday, 19 March — Connacht v Cardiff Rugby

— Connacht v Cardiff Rugby Saturday, 27 March — Connacht v Lions

— Connacht v Lions Saturday, 24 April — Connacht v Dragons RFC

Looking at those fixtures honestly, Connacht should expect to beat Zebre, Dragons, Cardiff, and Edinburgh at home. Anything less than four wins from that group would hurt badly.

Then the key becomes stealing results against Leinster, Munster, Ulster, Stormers, and the Lions. If Connacht can win even three of those five bigger home games, suddenly they are pushing well beyond the playoff line.

How Many Wins By Christmas?

The opening half of the season looks massive.

Stormers — home

Benetton — away

Glasgow Warriors — away

Zebre Parma — home

Leinster Rugby — home

Scarlets — away

Edinburgh Rugby — home

Ulster Rugby — away

Connacht should be targeting at least five wins before Christmas, with around 24 to 27 points on the board.

If they manage six wins before Christmas, expectations in Galway will explode.

The Interpros Could Define Everything

Leinster

Friday, 30 October — Connacht v Leinster

— Connacht v Leinster Saturday, 17 April — Leinster v Connacht

Ulster

Sunday, 27 December — Ulster v Connacht

— Ulster v Connacht Saturday, 30 January — Connacht v Ulster

Munster

Saturday, 2 January — Connacht v Munster

— Connacht v Munster Saturday, 23 January — Munster v Connacht

That January block is brutal. Connacht effectively play Ulster away, Munster home, Munster away, and Ulster home inside five weeks.

Those four games could decide whether Connacht finish fifth or ninth.

Europe Matters Again

Round 1: 16–18 October

16–18 October Round 2: 11–13 December

11–13 December Round of 16: 2–4 April

2–4 April Quarter Finals: 9–11 April

9–11 April Semi Finals: 30 April–2 May

30 April–2 May EPCR Final: 28–30 May

The major difference this year is Connacht finally look capable of rotating properly without the team collapsing. That matters hugely during European windows.

Predicted Strongest Connacht XV

Billy Bohan Dylan Tierney-Martin Finlay Bealham Darragh Murray Josh Murphy Cian Prendergast Seamus Hurley-Langton Sean Jansen Ben Murphy Ciaran Frawley Shayne Bolton Cathal Forde Byron Ralston Shane Jennings Sam Gilbert

Key Squad Options

Sam Illo

Paul Boyle

Bundee Aki

Harry West

Josh Ioane

Will Connors

Dave Heffernan

Niall Murray

Sean Naughton

Colm Reilly

Mack Hansen

Jerry Cahir

Finn Tracey

François VAN WYK

Hugh Gavin

Caolin Blade

The return of Mack Hansen alone changes the ceiling of the entire side. If fully fit, he remains one of the most dangerous attacking players in the URC.

Will Connors could also become one of the smartest signings Connacht have made in years. If injuries stay away, his breakdown work could completely transform close games.

Final Prediction

Connacht fans should stop thinking like underdogs.

This squad is too talented and too experienced to merely sneak into eighth place again.

Predicted URC finish: 5th–7th

5th–7th Predicted points: 58–61

58–61 Target: Champions Cup qualification

Champions Cup qualification Minimum expectation: URC quarter-final appearance

The biggest difference this year is depth.

Connacht finally look capable of surviving injuries, competing during European weekends, and handling the brutal interpro blocks without collapsing physically.

If Lancaster gets consistency from this squad, and Dexcom Stadium becomes a genuine fortress again, Connacht could become one of the most dangerous teams in the URC by spring 2027.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com