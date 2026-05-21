Premier League Darts Night Sixteen Preview: Humphries And Price Battle In Sheffield

2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts Night Sixteen Preview: Humphries And Price Battle For Third In Sheffield

The final night of league phase action in the 2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts takes place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Thursday, with Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price battling to decide third and fourth place ahead of Finals Night.

Night Sixteen brings the darting roadshow to the Steel City on Thursday, May 21, as reigning champion Humphries looks to build on his first nightly win of the campaign in Birmingham last week.

Finals Night Line-Up Already Confirmed

The four players heading to The O2 in London for next week’s Finals Night are already confirmed.

Luke Littler

Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries

Littler has sealed top spot after a remarkable campaign that has already brought six nightly wins, while Clayton will finish second after claiming four nightly titles of his own.

However, there is still one key race to settle. Price and Humphries are level on 24 points, with Price currently third due to his greater number of nightly wins.

Humphries Finding Form At The Perfect Time

Humphries arrives in Sheffield in excellent form. He won Night Fifteen in Birmingham, producing averages of 107 and 111 in victories over Stephen Bunting and Luke Littler before defeating Price in the final.

He followed that up by winning Players Championship Seventeen in Leicester on Monday, averaging a superb 104.74 across the tournament.

“It would have hurt me a lot if I didn’t make Finals Night,” said Humphries.

“When it clicks for me, it clicks for me. When it does, I think people see I’m one of the best players in the world.”

The world number two faces Michael van Gerwen in his Sheffield quarter-final, with Van Gerwen now playing for pride after seeing his qualification hopes ended by Humphries last week.

Price Faces Van Veen In Key Quarter-Final

Price opens his Night Sixteen campaign against Dutch number one Gian van Veen.

The Welshman is aiming to secure third place ahead of Finals Night and add momentum to earlier nightly victories in Antwerp and Manchester.

Van Veen, meanwhile, can no longer qualify for The O2, but the 24-year-old will be desperate to end his debut-style campaign with a first nightly victory.

Littler Chasing Premier League History

Luke Littler has already guaranteed top spot and now has the chance to make Premier League history.

The Warrington star can become the first player to win seven nightly titles since the current format was introduced.

Littler faces Josh Rock in his quarter-final. Rock has improved in the second half of the season, but he is still chasing a first win over Littler after losing their previous eight meetings.

Clayton Looks To Sharpen Up Before Finals Night

Jonny Clayton takes on Stephen Bunting in the opening quarter-final.

Clayton has enjoyed an outstanding league campaign and will finish second regardless of what happens in Sheffield, but he will want to return to winning ways before heading to The O2.

Bunting sits seventh in the table, but a second nightly win of the season could still lift him as high as fifth.

Premier League Table Before Night Sixteen

Player Night Wins Matches Won Matches Lost Leg Difference Points Luke Littler (Q) 6 23 9 +33 41 Jonny Clayton (Q) 4 20 11 +18 34 Gerwyn Price (Q) 2 14 13 +9 24 Luke Humphries (Q) 1 14 14 +4 24 Michael van Gerwen 1 10 13 -7 18 Gian van Veen 0 11 14 -17 18 Stephen Bunting 1 7 14 -15 13 Josh Rock 0 4 15 -35 8

Night Sixteen Fixtures

2026 BetMGM Premier League Darts

Night Sixteen

Venue: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Date: Thursday, May 21

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price v Gian van Veen

Luke Littler v Josh Rock

Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen

Semi-Finals

Clayton/Bunting v Price/Van Veen

Littler/Rock v Humphries/Van Gerwen

Final

TBC v TBC

All matches are best of 11 legs.

How To Watch

The 2026 BetMGM Premier League is live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. It is also available through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World subscribers outside the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

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