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Irish Fixtures Announced for COED Slowpitch European Championship 2026

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
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Irish Fixtures Announced for COED Slowpitch European Championship 2026

Slough, Great Britain | 14–18 July 2026

Ireland’s schedule for the COED Slowpitch European Championship has officially been confirmed, with the Irish side facing a demanding nine-game round-robin campaign across four intense days of competition.

Taking place in Slough, Great Britain, the tournament will see Ireland go head-to-head with the best slowpitch nations in Europe, with consistency, squad depth, and recovery all set to play a crucial role.

Opening Day Challenge

Ireland get their campaign underway on Tuesday, 14 July, starting bright and early against Norway (8:45am). Later that afternoon, they return to action against Czechia (3:00pm), in what will be a quick turnaround on day one.

A strong start will be key, as early wins can build momentum in such a condensed schedule.

Busy Wednesday Schedule

Wednesday represents the toughest test of endurance, with Ireland facing three matches in one day. They begin against Lithuania (9:00am), followed by Austria (2:45pm), before closing out the day with a crucial evening clash against Belgium (7:00pm).

This stretch could define Ireland’s position in the standings, particularly if they can string together multiple wins.

Key Fixtures on Thursday

On Thursday, 16 July, Ireland face Guernsey (10:45am) before taking on one of the tournament’s strongest sides, Germany (2:45pm).

The Germany clash stands out as one of the defining fixtures of the group stage, with potential implications for semi-final qualification.

Final Round-Robin Matches

Ireland wrap up their group campaign on Friday, 17 July, taking on Poland (3:00pm) before a high-profile meeting with hosts Great Britain (6:45pm).

Facing the home side in the final match adds extra intensity, particularly if qualification or seeding is still undecided.

Full List of Ireland Fixtures

  • Norway
  • Czechia
  • Lithuania
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Guernsey
  • Germany
  • Poland
  • Great Britain

Championship Weekend

Following the round-robin phase, Saturday, 18 July will host the placement games and finals, culminating in the Championship Game at 5:00pm.

If Ireland can navigate a challenging schedule and build momentum throughout the week, they will give themselves a strong opportunity to compete for a medal.

Conclusion

With nine games in four days, Ireland’s campaign will demand resilience, squad rotation, and consistent performance. A fast start and strong finish could be the difference between a mid-table finish and a place in the final.

The fixtures are now set — it’s time for Ireland to deliver on the European stage.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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