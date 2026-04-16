Irish Fixtures Announced for COED Slowpitch European Championship 2026

Slough, Great Britain | 14–18 July 2026

Ireland’s schedule for the COED Slowpitch European Championship has officially been confirmed, with the Irish side facing a demanding nine-game round-robin campaign across four intense days of competition.

Taking place in Slough, Great Britain, the tournament will see Ireland go head-to-head with the best slowpitch nations in Europe, with consistency, squad depth, and recovery all set to play a crucial role.

Opening Day Challenge

Ireland get their campaign underway on Tuesday, 14 July, starting bright and early against Norway (8:45am). Later that afternoon, they return to action against Czechia (3:00pm), in what will be a quick turnaround on day one.

A strong start will be key, as early wins can build momentum in such a condensed schedule.

Busy Wednesday Schedule

Wednesday represents the toughest test of endurance, with Ireland facing three matches in one day. They begin against Lithuania (9:00am), followed by Austria (2:45pm), before closing out the day with a crucial evening clash against Belgium (7:00pm).

This stretch could define Ireland’s position in the standings, particularly if they can string together multiple wins.

Key Fixtures on Thursday

On Thursday, 16 July, Ireland face Guernsey (10:45am) before taking on one of the tournament’s strongest sides, Germany (2:45pm).

The Germany clash stands out as one of the defining fixtures of the group stage, with potential implications for semi-final qualification.

Final Round-Robin Matches

Ireland wrap up their group campaign on Friday, 17 July, taking on Poland (3:00pm) before a high-profile meeting with hosts Great Britain (6:45pm).

Facing the home side in the final match adds extra intensity, particularly if qualification or seeding is still undecided.

Full List of Ireland Fixtures

Norway

Czechia

Lithuania

Austria

Belgium

Guernsey

Germany

Poland

Great Britain

Championship Weekend

Following the round-robin phase, Saturday, 18 July will host the placement games and finals, culminating in the Championship Game at 5:00pm.

If Ireland can navigate a challenging schedule and build momentum throughout the week, they will give themselves a strong opportunity to compete for a medal.

Conclusion

With nine games in four days, Ireland’s campaign will demand resilience, squad rotation, and consistent performance. A fast start and strong finish could be the difference between a mid-table finish and a place in the final.

The fixtures are now set — it’s time for Ireland to deliver on the European stage.

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