Talk Of New York Boosts 2000 Guineas Hopes with Impressive Newmarket Win

Talk Of New York Boosts 2000 Guineas Hopes with Impressive Newmarket Victory

April 15, 2026 – The 2026 flat racing season burst into life at Newmarket on day one of the Betway Craven Meeting, and it didn’t take long for a leading Classic contender to emerge.

Talk Of New York, trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, produced a commanding performance to land the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents EBF Conditions Stakes over seven furlongs, putting himself firmly in the frame for next month’s Betfred 2000 Guineas.

Strong Return to Form at Newmarket

The son of Wootton Bassett had created a big impression when winning on debut at Kempton Park last October. However, his winter campaign in Dubai failed to meet expectations, finishing third in the Jumeirah 2000 Guineas at Meydan.

Back on home soil and fitted with a first-time hood, the 8-11 favourite looked a different proposition. Travelling smoothly throughout, he asserted entering the final furlong before stretching clear to record a comfortable three-length success over Lost Signal.

Following the performance, Betfred shortened his odds to 6-1 for the 2000 Guineas on May 2.

Appleby: “A Work in Progress with a Big Engine”

Trainer Charlie Appleby was encouraged by the display but emphasised there is still more to come from the progressive colt.

“I was quite happy watching the race. Even if he had been beaten, as long as he settled, I wouldn’t have been too worried,” Appleby said.

“He is still very much a work in progress. He’s a lovely horse with a big engine, but he just needs managing. The hood and drop back to seven furlongs helped him settle today, and we saw the benefit of that.”

Appleby also suggested the headgear may not be retained for the Guineas.

“We’ve worked him in the hood and it takes the edge off him, but I would be inclined to take it off for the Guineas. He’s been a completely different horse since returning from Dubai.”

Dubai Experience Key to Development

The Dubai run, while underwhelming on paper, may prove crucial to the colt’s development.

Appleby admitted the experience highlighted areas that needed improvement, particularly in settling and adapting to race tempo.

“He only had two speeds in Dubai and we had to ride him steady. He was too fresh and hadn’t been trained as effectively as we would have liked,” he explained.

“Since coming back here, he’s returned to routine and has been much more straightforward to train.”

Buick: “Exactly What We Wanted”

Jockey William Buick echoed the trainer’s positivity, describing the performance as an ideal stepping stone.

“That was exactly what we wanted. It was a race where both he and we could learn,” Buick said.

“Dubai was messy for him, but he’s more experienced now. It was a proper end-to-end gallop today, which suited him, and he showed his quality.”

Buick also pointed to fitness and experience as key factors behind the improved showing.

“He lacked match practice in Dubai, but still ran well. He’s a big horse who operates at a high tempo, and the training style here suits him better.”

Guineas Picture Taking Shape

Talk Of New York now looks set to be a major player in the Betfred 2000 Guineas, with Appleby considering multiple options for the Classic.

Stablemates including Distant Storm, King’s Trail, and Hidden Force are also being assessed, as the trainer looks to finalise his team for the Rowley Mile showpiece.

“He’s very much in the Guineas picture,” Appleby confirmed. “We’ll get this week out of the way and then start putting the pieces together.”

🔵 Smooth from Talk Of New York at HQ pic.twitter.com/ulrMOpzXio — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 14, 2026

With a dominant Newmarket success now on the board, Talk Of New York has firmly re-established himself as one of the most exciting Classic contenders in training.

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