Precise and Wayne Lordan win Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

Precise (4/1) and Wayne Lordan won the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh on Sunday.

The perceived second-string from Ballydoyle, the daughter of Starspangledbanner ran out a two-and-a-half length winner over her stable companion and race favourite True Love (4/5), the mount of Ryan Moore.

Precise, who was seventh to True Love in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on 3 May, raced towards the rear of the field for much of today’s race.

Positioned in third approaching the two-furlong pole, Lordan soon asked Precise to extend and she stayed on well to hold off the challenge of True Love.

Aidan O'Brien was very pleased with Precise in landing the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas as two more members of the family give their reaction. pic.twitter.com/qqeWlndee8 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 24, 2026

Abishiri (6/1) from the Charlie Appleby yard was third for jockey William Buick.

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