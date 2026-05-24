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Precise and Wayne Lordan win Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Precise and Wayne Lordan, winners of the 2026 Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Precise (4/1) and Wayne Lordan won the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh on Sunday.

The perceived second-string from Ballydoyle, the daughter of Starspangledbanner ran out a two-and-a-half length winner over her stable companion and race favourite True Love (4/5), the mount of Ryan Moore.

Precise, who was seventh to True Love in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on 3 May, raced towards the rear of the field for much of today’s race.

Positioned in third approaching the two-furlong pole, Lordan soon asked Precise to extend and she stayed on well to hold off the challenge of True Love.

Abishiri (6/1) from the Charlie Appleby yard was third for jockey William Buick.

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