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Silver for Ireland at European 10,000m Cup

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Ireland’s women won a silver medal at the European 10,000m Cup in La Spezia, Italy this evening.

The Irish women’s scoring team members of Niamh Allen (Leevale AC), Fiona Everard (Bandon AC), and Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill (West Limerick AC) combined well in extremely hot conditions at the Centro Sportivo Alessandro Montagna Stadium.

In the Final (A), the Irish women finished second to hosts Italy, claiming only Ireland’s second-ever medal in the history of the event – the country’s only previous medial was Efrem Gidey’s individual gold medal in 2025.

Women’s Team Standings 2026

Italy – 1:37:24.57
Ireland – 1:38:16.07
Spain – 1:38:42.07

Excellent performances

Leevale AC’s Niamh Allen produced another outstanding performance to finish sixth in 32:15.79, securing the European Championships B standard in the process to continue her excellent run of international form.

Bandon AC’s Fiona Everard continued her impressive season with a personal best of 32:41.28 to place tenth. Everard has enjoyed an excellent six months of racing, which included a top-10 finish at the European Cross Country Championships, a top-25 finish in the World Cross Country Championships, and a recent 31:58 PB victory in Saint-Médard-en-Jalles, France.

Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill of West Limerick AC marked her senior international debut in style, finishing 20th in the A race with a season’s best performance of 33:19.00.

Women – Final A Results

5th Niamh Allen (Leevale AC) – 32:15.79 SB
9th Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) – 32:41.28 PB
20th Sorcha Nic Dhomhnaill (West Limerick AC) – 33:19.00 SB

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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