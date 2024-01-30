LIV Golf Introduces Legion XIII: The Jon Rahm Team

LIV Golf proudly unveils Legion XIII, the league’s latest expansion team captained by two-time major winner Jon Rahm. This marks the first new team addition since the league’s inception in 2022.

Team Composition and Notable Players

Jon Rahm

The Spanish golf sensation boasts an impressive career with 20 wins, including the 2023 Masters and the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm’s leadership on and off the course is highlighted by his participation in three consecutive Ryder Cups.

Tyrrell Hatton

A stalwart of the European Ryder Cup teams, Hatton’s remarkable career includes six DP World Tour victories and a maiden PGA Tour title. His partnership with Rahm in the Ryder Cup has been instrumental in Team Europe’s success.

Caleb Surratt

Transitioning from amateur to professional golf, Surratt brings his exceptional talent to Legion XIII. His collegiate achievements and standout performances in prestigious tournaments signal a promising career ahead.

Kieran Vincent

Earning his place through stellar performances, Vincent showcases his talent as a rising star in the golfing world. His journey from collegiate golf to professional ranks adds depth to Legion XIII’s roster.

Unveiling Legion XIII: The Brand Story

Drawing inspiration from traits like pride, determination, and loyalty, Legion XIII embodies a sense of unity and purpose. Rahm’s vision of a team united in spirit and resilience is reflected in the team’s ethos: “Together we play. Together we conquer.”

