CBC Monkstown Takes Win with Traynor-Russell’s Remarkable Leap

A remarkable leap from Cal Traynor-Russell puts CBC Monkstown in front, securing a spot in the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park.

Early Struggles and Momentum Shifts

St. Gerard’s initially held the lead, but CBC struggled with discipline. Conor Broderick’s angled ball put CBC in a menacing position, but successive penalties relieved pressure on St. Gerard’s.

Momentum Swings: Buckley’s Chance and St. Gerard’s Response

Scrappy play saw Joshua Buckley capitalize on a penalty advantage, setting up Zenon Chambers for a try. St. Gerard’s responded with Turlough McCracken-Brown’s penalty scavenging and a driving maul led by Eoghan O’Hanlon.

Tension Builds: Disallowed Tries and Penalties

Tom Reynolds’s disallowed try left CBC trailing 12-3 at halftime. St. Gerard’s conceded ground due to backchat, but CBC struggled to capitalize until O’Hanlon’s determined effort.

CBC Seizes Control: Tries and a Man Advantage

Despite St. Gerard’s threatening with a maul, CBC’s Harry Balfe capitalized on patience for a try. St. Gerard’s Nathan Harte’s sin-binning allowed CBC to exploit the maul, leading to tries by Luan Moloney and Traynor-Russell.

Final Surge and Decisive Moments

CBC’s Ross McCrea and Milo Quinn were thwarted, but a decisive incision from full-back Mahon set up Traynor-Russell’s flying finish. St. Gerard’s last-minute efforts were nullified, securing victory for CBC.

Scorer Summary

CBC : E O’Hanlon, L Moloney, C Traynor-Russell try each; R Mahon pen.

: E O’Hanlon, L Moloney, C Traynor-Russell try each; R Mahon pen. St Gerard’s: Z Chambers, T McCracken-Brown, H Balfe try each; C Foley con.

CBC MONKSTOWN: Ronan Mahon; Ben Sharpe, Luke Power, Milo Quinn, Cal Traynor-Russell; Conor Broderick, Eoghan O’Hanlon (capt); Nathan Ocampo, Luan Moloney, Christopher O’Toole, Matthew Shaw, Tom Reynolds, Cian O’Donnell, Louis Cahill, Charlie Meagher. Replacements: Ben Tomkins for O’Donnell, Charlie Cave for Sharpe both 57 mins. ST GERARD’S: Zenon Chambers; Ultan Woods, Ross McCrea, Nathan Harte, Harry Balfe; Ciaran Foley (Capt), Joshua Buckley; Henry Doyle, Cian Geraghty, Eoghan McCaul, Robert Hughes, Conall Lunn, Oscar Cobbe, Turlough McCracken-Brown, Martin Sweeney. Replacements: Luce Tanner for Buckley, Cody Fitzpatrick for Foley both 41 mins; Ryan Moore for Doyle, Oisin Denver for Cobbe both; Hugh Gilmore for Chambers, Jack McGovern for Geraghty, Ronan Kelly for Balfe all 69 mins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com