Racing irish

Top Contenders for Dublin Racing Festival

Benny Glynn
By Benny Glynn
Galopin Des Champs and More: Who to Watch

Galopin Des Champs, El Fabiolo, State Man, and Marine Nationale are among the top contenders for this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival. Each horse brings its own unique strengths and history to the track, promising an exhilarating display of talent and competition.

Paddy Power Gold Cup Showdown

The possible field for the Paddy Power Gold Cup sees Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow set for their fourth clash, with Fastorslow emerging victorious in their last two meetings. This anticipated showdown adds an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling event, as fans eagerly await to see if Galopin Des Champs can turn the tables and reclaim victory.

Exciting Races Ahead

El Fabiolo gears up to face stablemate Dinoblue in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, while State Man and Impaire Et Passe prepare for a thrilling matchup in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle. These races promise intense rivalries and fierce competition as the top horses in their respective categories vie for glory.

Novice Contenders

Gaelic Warrior’s target remains unclear as he eyes both the Goffs Irish Arkle and the Ladbrokes Novice Chase. Meanwhile, promising young prospects like Ballyburn and Predators Gold are set to make their mark in other races, showcasing the future stars of the sport as they compete on the big stage.

Notable Absences

Caldwell Construction Ltd-owned horses, including Grade 1 winner Caldwell Potter, will not feature in the festival, as the owners prepare for a racing string dispersal. While their absence may be felt by fans and pundits alike, it opens up opportunities for other contenders to shine and make their mark on the event.

Highlighted Entries

Get ready to witness the prowess of horses like Coko Beach, Bob Olinger, and Echoes In Rain across various races during the festival weekend. These standout entries promise thrilling performances and unforgettable moments as they compete against the best in their respective fields, making the Dublin Racing Festival a must-watch event for racing enthusiasts everywhere.

Benny Glynn
Benny Glynn
