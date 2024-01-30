HomeRugbyRugby IrishTop rugby stories this week - Jerry Flannery, Joe McCarthy, Munster Transfers...
Top rugby stories this week – Jerry Flannery, Joe McCarthy, Munster Transfers and more

Weekly Rugby Roundup: Latest News and Updates

Jerry Flannery Set to Join Springbok Coaching Staff

Former Munster and Ireland player Jerry Flannery is on the verge of becoming the new defence coach for the Springboks, adding his expertise to the South African coaching setup.

Joe McCarthy Expected to Shine for Ireland

All eyes are on Joe McCarthy as he gears up to play a significant role for Ireland in their highly anticipated Six Nations opener against France this Friday.

Marcus Smith Injury Scare Rocks England

England faces a major setback as Marcus Smith sustains an injury, leading to concerns and sending him for a scan. With Smith sidelined, George Ford is likely to step up for England in the upcoming matches.

EPCR Appeals Decision on Caulfield’s Red Card

The EPCR has announced its decision to appeal the ruling that overturned Caulfield’s red card, issued following a controversial stamping incident involving Finlay Bealham.

Netflix’s “Full Contact” Receives Positive Reception

While Netflix’s “Full Contact” documentary garners positive reviews, discussions about a potential second season are ongoing, highlighting its popularity among rugby fans.

Rebels Enter Voluntary Administration: RA Takes Charge

In a significant development, the Rebels have entered voluntary administration, with Rugby Australia (RA) assuming control. RA assures that players and staff will be paid, and the Rebels are gearing up for the upcoming season.

Speculation Mounts on Player Transfers to Munster

Rumors abound about potential player transfers, with names like Diarmuid Kilgannon, Ultan Dillane, and Billy Burns linked to a move to Munster, although Burns’ transfer to Thomand remains uncertain.

Ireland’s 7s Project Celebrates Success

Ireland’s 7s project enjoys a remarkable weekend, securing gold and bronze medals in an Olympic year, fueling excitement and optimism for the future of rugby in Ireland.

Rassie Erasmus Hospitalized After Freak Accident

South Africa’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, finds himself hospitalized due to chemical burns from a freak accident. Despite this setback, officials confirm his expected return to work next month, reassuring fans of his imminent recovery.

Stay tuned for more updates and insights from the world of rugby in our next roundup.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
