Native Speaker Bids For Midlands National At Kilbeggan

Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead holds a strong hand in the €100,000 Kilmurray Group Midlands National at Kilbeggan Racecourse on Friday night.

De Bromhead will be represented by three horses in the 14-runner field over 3 miles and one furlong for Kilbeggan’s seasonal highlight, sponsored by Kilmurray’s Homevalue Hardware in Mullingar.

The 2025 winner of the Listed contest, Amirite, will carry top weight of 11-12 in a race that he was also runner-up in back in 2024. Five-pound claimer Paddy O’Brien will ride the 10-year-old on Friday evening.

Recent McHale Mayo National winner, Native Speaker, will have the assistance of de Bromhead’s stable jockey Darragh O’Keeffe as bids to add a second summer National to his resumé.

Raglan Road, a winner of two of his last three races, is the final Knockeen Stables’ inmate, and will have the assistance of J.P. McManus’ retained rider Harry Cobden in the saddle.

Mullins yet to win Midlands National

Champion jumps handler Willie Mullins will attempt to win the race for the first time since its inauguration back in 1997. The Closutton trainer will saddle both Uncle Tom, a Punchestown Festival winner, and Yoradreamer, runner-up in the three-horse Jim Ryan Memorial Novice Chase at Punchestown early last month. Paul Townend will take the mount on Uncle Tom, while Seán O’Keeffe will wear the Brookhouse colours aboard Yoradreamer.

Tipperary trainer John Ryan is responsible for four of the horses contesting the Midlands National, with seven-time winner and €5,000 purchase Drumgill likely to be his best chance of landing the €100,000 race. The Templemore handler has an impressive recent record at Kilbeggan, having had two winners and two seconds from just six runners at June’s meeting.

Enda Bolger’s runner Pride Of Place was successful in the Tote Killarney National on his penultimate outing, while Boston Rover, who hasn’t run since last October, may be the strongest of the Gordon Elliott trio to face the starter.

The first of seven races will start at 4.50pm. The Kilmurray Group Midlands National goes to post at 6.32pm

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