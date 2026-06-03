England’s record at World Cups over the last two decades is built on painful exits.

The Three Lions have not lifted the trophy since 1966, and five consecutive campaigns have each carried their own sharp disappointment. With the 2026 tournament now approaching, Thomas Tuchel’s side have an opportunity to change that.

England’s involvement in this summer’s competition has already captured plenty of attention, with World Cup football betting reflecting strong confidence in Tuchel’s squad ahead of the group stage opener against Croatia in Dallas on 17 June.

First, let’s take a look back at how the last five campaigns ended.

2022: France, quarter-final

England’s most recent World Cup exit came at the quarter-final stage in Qatar, where they faced reigning champions France in Al Khor. Olivier Giroud headed France in front from a Kylian Mbappe cross before Kane equalised from the penalty spot, his 53rd international goal drawing him level with Wayne Rooney’s England record. France restored their lead through Giroud’s second headed goal of the night, and England pushed hard to find a way back into it.

With time running out, a second penalty gave Kane the chance to level the scores and force extra time. He uncharacteristically struck it over the bar, sending England home. It was a gut-punch ending to a campaign that had suggested this group of players were capable of going all the way, and Kane’s miss overshadowed what had otherwise been one of England’s more controlled and convincing World Cup performances in years.

2018: Croatia, semi-final

This remains England’s deepest World Cup run since 1990, and the exit still stings. Kieran Trippier’s free kick put England ahead inside five minutes in Moscow, and for long stretches of the game, Gareth Southgate’s side looked capable of reaching the final.

Ivan Perisic equalised in the second half, however, and Mario Mandzukic put Croatia ahead in the 109th minute of extra time. England were unable to respond and were sent packing in one of the most heartbreaking exits in years. England failed to even reach the podium of this tournament, as they were then beaten by Belgium in the play-off to finish fourth. For anyone wanting to revisit the head-to-head record ahead of the group stage opener this summer, the England v Croatia oddsreflect just how much weight that fixture carries.

2014: Group stage exit

The Brazil World Cup marked England’s worst World Cup exit in 56 years. Roy Hodgson’s side were placed in a tough group alongside Italy, Uruguay, and Costa Rica, and lost their opening two games to fall at the group stage for the first time since 1958.

Mario Balotelli headed Italy to a 2-1 win in Manaus, then Luis Suarez scored twice as Uruguay won 2-1 in Sao Paulo. A goalless draw with Costa Rica in the final group game was irrelevant. England left Brazil with two defeats, one draw, and a serious re-examination of the squad’s international capabilities.

2010: Germany, round of 16

England’s 2010 exit remains one of the most controversial moments in the Three Lions’ history. Germany beat England 4-1 in Bloemfontein, though the scoreline does not tell the full story of how the game unravelled. Frank Lampard’s shot clearly crossed the line shortly before half time, with England trailing 2-1 at the point the goal was disallowed.

Had it stood, the match would have been level going into the break, but instead Germany went in ahead and pulled away in the second half with two more goals. Fabio Capello’s side had been unconvincing throughout the group stage, and the defeat exposed how far the squad had fallen short of the expectations placed on them heading into South Africa.

2006: Portugal, quarter-final

The 2006 quarter-final in Gelsenkirchen produced 120 goalless minutes before another penalty shootout ended England’s involvement. Sven-Goran Eriksson’s side lost the shootout 3-1 after David Beckham had gone off injured in the first half.

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher all failed from the spot, and England went home without a shot on target in 90 minutes against Portugal. It was a painfully familiar ending to another tournament that had promised more than it delivered.

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