Good Opening Day for Ireland at Euro U18 Championships

Tara Laverty got Ireland’s European U18 Championships off to a positive start in Rieti, Italy, this afternoon, by breaking her own national U18 record in the women’s discus.

The Carrick Aces AC member qualified automatically, with a first round throw of 49.46m – surpassing the mark set to progress to Saturday’s final.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland, the Monaghan native now feels pressure is now off. I think it just eases the pressure for Saturday too. Very happy with the national record too,” she admitted. “I was just trying to stay as relaxed as possible and I guess it worked. I probably might have a few throws tomorrow and mainly relax.

Cawley & Duffy Qualify for Women’s 2000m Steeplechase

Sligo AC’s Lucie Cawley and Ally Duffy of Tullamore Harriers both qualified safely for the women’s 2000m steeplechase final. Cawley, the Irish U18 2000m Steeplechase record holder, finished sixth in heat one in 6:50.84. Duffy was third in heat two in 6:52.32, with the final set for Saturday morning.

Ethan Carr from Ballymena and Antrim AC was rewarded for a gutsy run in the men’s 400m heats with non-automatic qualification to the semi-finals.

Carr finished fifth in the final heat, the fastest of the day, won by Jakub Marek of the Czech Republic in 47.67 seconds.

The Irish athlete went out hard in the opening 200m but held on well in the home straight to clock 48.89 seconds and claim the final non-automatic qualification spot. He will compete in the semi-finals in Friday’s evening session.

Kwik and Shevlin in action

There was success in the one-lap event for Evelyn Kwik, who secured automatic qualification for the semi-finals in the women’s event. Kwik finished third in heat four in a time of 55.58 seconds, which was won by Eleni Iakovaki of Greece in 55.01 seconds.

Aisling Shevlin had a nervous wait to find out if she had achieved one of the non-automatic qualification spots after clocking 55.87 to finish fifth in heat two. It was later confirmed that she was within the next 6 fastest qualifier spots after the six heats concluded. Kwik and Shevlin will go again in the semi-finals on Friday afternoon.

Collins misses out as Purtill lies 14th

Tralee AC’s Jack Collins narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 800m semi-finals, finishing fourth in heat four with a 1:55.57 clocking. Collins was just outside of the top three automatic places that progressed to the next round.

Emer Purtill (Dooneen AC) sits in 14th position after day one in the heptathlon on 3208 points. Purtill opened her competition with a personal best of 15.19 seconds in the 100m hurdles and backed it up with a 1.60m clearance in the high jump.

The 16-year-old then had an impressive outing in the shot put, throwing 15.26m, ten centimetres further than any other athlete. Purtill finished the day with a personal best clocking in the 200m (26.23) and sits in 14th position with three events left to complete on day two. The event is led at the halfway stage by Ambra Coriulo of Switzerland with 3540 points.

Day Two Irish in Action Schedule

Morning Session – Friday July 17th

• Emer Purtill – Girls Heptathlon – Long Jump – 07:35 (08:35)

• Isabelle Gaffney – Girls 800m – Round One – 08:20 (09:20)

• Tara-Rose Smith – Girls 800m – Round One – 08:20 (09:20)

• Daniel Downey – Boys 400m Hurdles – Round One – 09:00 (10:00)

• Arron Whelan – Boys 400m Hurdles – Round One – 09:00 (10:00)

• Elle-Kate McRae – Girls 400m Hurdles – Round One – 09:40 (10:40)

• Emer Purtill – Girls Heptathlon – Javelin – Group A – 10:20 (11:20) OR Group B – 11:30 (12:30)

• Tiffany Nwaedozie – Girls 200m – Round One – 10:25 (11:25)

• Christopher Olatunde – Boys 200m – Round One – 11:15 (12:15)

Evening Session – Friday July 17th

• Evelyn Quik – Girls 400m – SF – 16:10 (17:10)

• Aisling Shevlin – Girls 400m – SF – 16:10 (17:10)

• Ethan Carr – Boys 400m – SF – 16:40 (17:40)

• Emer Purtill – Girls Heptathlon – 800m – 18:25 (19:25)

• Charlie O’Neill – Boys 1500m – Round One – 18:50 (19:50)

• Luke Merrigan – Boys 1500m – Round One – 18:50 (19:50)