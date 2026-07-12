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Two Wins For Denis Lynch in The Netherlands

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Denis Lynch and Katja in action at the Summer Classic at Valkenswaard. Photo credit: Stefano Grasso. Image provided by Valkenswaard Arena.

Tipperary showjumper Denis Lynch has had two wins at the Valkenswaard Arena in the Netherlands this weekend.

Lynch, riding the 11-year-old KWPN mare Katja, produced a fast, faultless round to win the CSI2* 1.45m Big Tour class. The combination stopped the clock in 58.15 seconds.

The 50-year-old, aboard the eight-year-old Westphalian stallion Cornet Gold, also claimed the CSI1* 1.35m class against the clock.

With a super-fast and smooth round over the jumps, they stopped the clock at 67.27 seconds – a dominant performance that any other combination couldn’t match.

Lynch, who remains a fixture at the highest level of international show jumping, now boasts more than 4,700 international starts and 223 career victories.

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