Ireland Reveal Squad for 2026 European Co-ed Slowpitch Championship
Ireland have named their squad for the 2026 European Co-ed Slowpitch Championship
, with the national team set to compete at Farnham Park, London
, from 14–18 July
.
The Irish squad includes a strong mix of experienced internationals and players coming into the tournament with recent high-level competition behind them. After finishing fourth in 2024, Ireland will travel with realistic hopes of returning to the European podium for the first time since 2019.
Several members of the squad have also recently competed at the Men’s European Slowpitch Championship, which should leave Ireland sharper than many of their rivals when the tournament gets underway.
Ireland’s Proud European Record
Ireland have traditionally been one of the strongest nations in European co-ed slowpitch softball.
Since the competition began in 1998, Ireland have won 10 European medals
, made up of three silver and seven bronze.
- Silver: 2002, 2004 and 2008
- Bronze: 1998, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2015 and 2019
Ireland finished fifth in 2022 before moving back into medal contention with a fourth-place finish in 2024. That recent record suggests another podium challenge is well within reach.
Ireland Management Team
The team will be managed by Aideen Teo
, with Peter Mullen
serving as Head Coach.
Jonathan Barry
and Dermot McManus
are part of the coaching team, while Eoin O’Connor
and Serena Costelloe
complete the backroom staff.
Norma McIntyre
will captain Ireland, while pitching duties are expected to be shared by Simon Lewis
, Wayne Cullen
and Brian Hehir
.
Ireland Squad
Women
- Hazel Kilduff – Castleknock Softball Club
- Jenny Ó Buachalla – BatPak Softball Club
- Katie Doyle – Dublin Donkeys Softball Club
- Katie Flynn – Kegs Softball Club
- Kerry Keegan – Dodder Dynamoes Softball Club
- Mary Carroll-Smith – Galway Softball Club
- Merilin Neiland – Dublin Donkeys Softball Club
- Norma McIntyre – BatPak Softball Club (Captain)
- Ruth Concannon – Linz Softball Club, Austria
Men
- Brian Hehir – Chromies Softball Club
- Brodie Alexander – Tigers Softball Club
- Cathal Creaven – Galway Softball Club
- Chris Barr – Cubs Softball Club
- James Calow – BSC Softball Club
- Niall Lavery – Dodder Dynamoes Softball Club
- Pearse Newman – Dublin Donkeys Softball Club
- Simon Lewis – Dublin Donkeys Softball Club
- Wayne Cullen – Dublin Donkeys Softball Club
Clubs from Across Ireland Represented
The squad reflects the strength and spread of Ireland’s domestic slowpitch scene, with players selected from clubs across Dublin, Galway and further afield.
Dublin Donkeys
have the largest representation with five players: Katie Doyle, Merilin Neiland, Pearse Newman, Simon Lewis and Wayne Cullen.
BatPak
contribute captain Norma McIntyre and Jenny Ó Buachalla, while Dodder Dynamoes
are represented by Kerry Keegan and Niall Lavery.
Galway Softball Club
provide Mary Carroll-Smith and Cathal Creaven, giving the west of Ireland a strong presence in the squad.
Elsewhere, Hazel Kilduff represents Castleknock, Katie Flynn comes from Kegs, Brian Hehir from Chromies, Brodie Alexander from Tigers, Chris Barr from Cubs and James Calow from BSC.
Ruth Concannon is the squad’s overseas-based player, currently representing Linz Softball Club in Austria.
The number of clubs represented is a positive sign for Irish softball, showing that the national team is drawing from a broad and competitive player base rather than relying on one or two dominant clubs.
Ireland’s Fixtures
Tuesday 14 July
- 08:45 – Ireland v Norway
- 15:00 – Ireland v Czechia
Wednesday 15 July
- 10:45 – Ireland v Guernsey
- 14:45 – Ireland v Germany
Thursday 16 July
- 09:00 – Ireland v Lithuania
- 15:00 – Ireland v Austria
Friday 17 July
- 09:00 – Ireland v Belgium
- 15:00 – Ireland v Poland
- 18:45 – Ireland v Great Britain
Friday Could Decide Ireland’s Championship
Friday looks set to be the most important day of Ireland’s tournament from a progression point of view.
Ireland begin the day against Belgium before facing Poland later in the afternoon. Those are two games they will expect to win if they are to remain firmly in the medal race.
The final round-robin game against defending champions Great Britain at 6:45pm could then become hugely significant.
By that stage, Ireland should know exactly what is required. Depending on results earlier in the week, they could be playing for a place in the European final, a spot in the bronze medal game or vital seeding ahead of the tournament’s final day.
That makes the two earlier Friday fixtures absolutely essential. Ireland cannot afford to slip up against Belgium or Poland if they want to arrive at the Great Britain game with their medal hopes intact.
Germany and Czechia Also Crucial
While Friday will attract much of the attention, Ireland’s matches against Czechia and Germany could have a major bearing on the standings.
Germany defeated Ireland in the bronze medal game in 2024, making Wednesday afternoon’s meeting one of the most important fixtures of the week.
A win there would not only boost Ireland’s medal chances, but would also provide a major psychological lift against one of their closest rivals.
The opening-day meeting with Czechia will offer another early test and should provide a clear indication of where Ireland stand among the leading contenders.
Battle-Hardened Players
One of Ireland’s biggest advantages could be the amount of recent international softball already played by members of the squad.
Several players, including Cathal Creaven, featured at the recent Men’s European Slowpitch Championship.
That experience should leave them match sharp and comfortable with the intensity of tournament softball, particularly during a demanding schedule that includes nine games in four days.
Hazel Kilduff Chasing Another Medal
This will be Hazel Kilduff’s fourth European Co-ed Slowpitch Championship.
- 2019: Bronze medal
- 2022: Fifth place
- 2024: Fourth place
Having already experienced the podium in 2019 and narrowly missed out two years ago, Kilduff will be hoping Ireland can take the final step back into the medals in London.
Can Ireland Return to the Podium?
Great Britain remain the team to beat, but the battle behind them is much more open.
Ireland have the experience, pitching depth and recent international preparation to challenge strongly. If they can take care of the games they are expected to win and claim one major result against Germany, Czechia or Great Britain, a return to the podium is a realistic target.
The squad has been selected. The fixtures are set. Now Ireland have the opportunity to turn another competitive European campaign into a medal-winning one.
Rapparees Connection
Galway City Rapparees GAA Rounders Club have a unique connection to the tournament, with three of their rounders players involved across two countries.
Cathal Creaven
and Hazel Kilduff
have been selected for Ireland, while Katie Jessop
will represent Great Britain.
With Great Britain entering as defending champions and tournament favourites, Jessop has a strong chance of returning home with a European gold medal, while Creaven and Kilduff will be hoping to help Ireland back onto the podium.
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