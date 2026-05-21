Ulster v Montpellier- Preview, Team News, Handicap and Prediction

Montpellier v Ulster Preview: Underdogs Ulster Chase European Glory in Bilbao

EPCR Challenge Cup Final

Montpellier Hérault Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Venue: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao

Date: Friday, 22 May 2026

Kick-off: 9pm local time / 8pm UK & Ireland time

TV: ITV, Premier Sports

Handicap: Montpellier -7

Ulster Rugby head into Friday night’s EPCR Challenge Cup Final as underdogs, with Montpellier installed as seven-point favourites for the Bilbao showdown.

Richie Murphy’s side have already produced a strong European run, including an impressive semi-final win over Exeter Chiefs, but this is another step up. Montpellier arrive with the power, depth and Top 14 edge that makes them clear favourites on the handicap line.

However, finals rarely follow a straight script. Ulster have named a side with pace, breakdown threat and enough attacking danger to make Montpellier work for everything at San Mamés Stadium.

Baloucoune Return Gives Ulster Extra Spark

One of the biggest boosts for Ulster is the return of Robert Baloucoune, who makes his first provincial start since his injury in Ireland’s Six Nations Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in March.

His pace on the right wing, alongside Zac Ward on the left and Michael Lowry at full-back, gives Ulster a back three capable of punishing loose kicking and broken-field errors.

That could be vital. If Montpellier dominate territory but become loose in transition, Ulster have the players to turn pressure into points quickly.

Timoney Leads A Serious Ulster Pack

Nick Timoney captains the side from openside flanker and will be central to Ulster’s chances at the breakdown.

The back row of David McCann, Timoney and Juarno Augustus looks well-balanced. McCann has been passed fit after a recent knee issue, while Augustus gives Ulster serious carrying power at number eight.

Up front, Ulster have gone strong with Angus Bell, Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole in the front row, while Harry Sheridan and Cormac Izuchukwu start in the second row.

With Iain Henderson suspended for the final, Ulster needed others to step forward physically. This pack has enough quality, but Montpellier will test them brutally at scrum, maul and collision level.

The Half-Back Question

Nathan Doak starts at scrum-half, with Jack Murphy at fly-half. That pairing will have a massive say in whether Ulster can stay within the Montpellier -7 handicap.

Doak’s kicking game and game management will be crucial. Ulster cannot afford to play too much rugby in their own half. Murphy, meanwhile, needs to bring tempo without forcing the game too early.

If Ulster stay calm, kick well and keep the scoreboard moving, they can make this a tight final. If Montpellier build a lead early, the game could quickly move beyond Ulster’s preferred shape.

Key Battle: Montpellier Power v Ulster Speed

This final feels like a classic contrast.

Montpellier will look to squeeze Ulster physically, win penalties, build scoreboard pressure and force Murphy’s side to chase the game.

Ulster’s route is different. They need discipline, accuracy, strong exits and moments of pace from Ward, Baloucoune, Lowry and Hume.

James Hume and Jude Postlethwaite also have a big job in midfield. They must defend hard, win collisions and give Ulster enough gainline success to bring the back three into the game.

Betting Angle: Montpellier -7

The handicap being set at Montpellier -7 feels fair.

Montpellier deserve favouritism. They have the heavier squad profile, the Top 14 battle-hardness and the sort of forward power that often decides finals.

Still, Ulster are dangerous enough to make this awkward. Their bench also has good balance, with Jake Flannery and Ethan McIlroy offering late backline options if the game opens up.

The concern for Ulster is that if Montpellier win the set-piece and penalty count, the French side could slowly pull away. Ulster need this to be a one-score game entering the final quarter.

Prediction

Ulster have enough quality to trouble Montpellier, especially if Baloucoune and Ward get early touches. But Montpellier’s physical edge and final-winning profile make them the safer pick.

Prediction: Montpellier by 8-12 points.

Ulster Rugby Team

Angus Bell Tom Stewart Tom O’Toole Harry Sheridan Cormac Izuchukwu David McCann Nick Timoney (captain) Juarno Augustus Nathan Doak Jack Murphy Zac Ward Jude Postlethwaite James Hume Robert Baloucoune Michael Lowry

Replacements

James McCormick Eric O’Sullivan Scott Wilson Charlie Irvine Bryn Ward Conor McKee Jake Flannery Ethan McIlroy

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