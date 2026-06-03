The trainers with the most wins at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is five days, 35 races, and five years in the making for most yards.



For a small number of trainers, it has been a career-long accumulation of winners at the sport’s most celebrated summer meeting. Tracking the race-by-race market movers across the week gives some sense of just how much the big yards dominate the ante-post and day-of markets. The records set across the Berkshire turf tell their own story about what it takes to keep producing at the highest level, year after year.

Here are the trainers who have won more races at Royal Ascot than anyone else.

Aidan O’Brien

No trainer in the history of Royal Ascot comes close to Aidan O’Brien. With a record haul of 96 Royal Ascot winners, the Ballydoyle maestro has won 12 of the meeting’s 35 races at least once. His first came in 1997, when Harbour Master took the Coventry Stakes. He has been sending winners back to Berkshire ever since.

O’Brien has been crowned leading trainer at Royal Ascot in eight of the last 10 years, regularly sending 20 to 30 runners to the meeting and averaging four to five winners per year across that period. His dominance in certain races is extraordinary. He has won the Coventry Stakes 11 times and the Ascot Gold Cup nine times.

At the 2025 edition, O’Brien saddled five winners at the meeting, leaving him clear of every trainer, past or present, in the all-time standings.

Sir Michael Stoute

Sir Michael Stoute accumulated 82 Royal Ascot winners during his training career, making him the most successful British trainer in the meeting’s history. He held the outright record until O’Brien overtook him in 2023.

Stoute passed the previous record of 75 winners, set by the late Sir Henry Cecil, in 2018, when Poet’s Word won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. His final Royal Ascot winner came in 2021, when Dream of Dreams took the Diamond Jubilee Stakes. Across his career at the meeting, Stoute was particularly strong in the Group 1 races, a record no other British trainer has got near.

Sir Henry Cecil

Sir Henry Cecil racked up 75 Royal Ascot winners before his death in 2013. He was British champion flat trainer ten times, a figure surpassed only by Alec Taylor Jr and equalled by Stoute in 2009.

Cecil is remembered as much for how he won at Ascot as for how many times he did. Frankel won twice at the Royal meeting under his care, and the horse’s 2012 Queen Anne Stakes is widely regarded as one of the greatest performances ever seen at Royal Ascot. His record stood as the benchmark for over three decades.

John and Thady Gosden

The Gosden yard passed 70 Royal Ascot winners in 2025, with John Gosden confirming his 70th victory at the meeting across the week. The 2025 Royal Ascot gave their momentum a significant boost, as John and Thady Gosden claimed the leading trainer title, edging out O’Brien on a countback after both yards saddled five winners across the week. Their victories included a trio of Group 1 wins in the St James’s Palace Stakes, the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, and the Gold Cup.

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