Benvenuto Cellini Wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Benvenuto Cellini (7/4 favourite) and Ryan Moore won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh on Sunday.

It was an 18th success in the premier Irish classic for Aidan O’Brien, who also trained the runner-up and third placed horse.

The winner, who was declared a non-runner in the Betfred Epsom Derby at the beginning of the month, ran out a one-and-three-quarter length winner over the Epsom victor, Christmas Day (4/1), who, as in the English classic, was ridden by Ronan Whelan.

Pierre Bonnard (9/1), in the hands of Wayne Lordan, came home third, a neck behind the runner-up.

🗣️”If there was any weakness in his armour, it was going to be exposed.” The master of @Ballydoyle reveals he was by no means convinced that Benvenuto Cellini had a Derby-winning performance in him after what happened at Epsom. pic.twitter.com/qobUubcqMs — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 28, 2026

In ensured a 1-2-3 for owners Coolmore who were responsible for four of the runners in the eight-horse field.

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