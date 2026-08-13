HomeOther SportsAthleticsVideo: Day 4 Highlights from Birmingham 2026
NewsOther SportsAthletics

Video: Day 4 Highlights from Birmingham 2026

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
23

While Irish interest was in the Men’s 800m Final and the Women’s 200m Final on Thursday evening in Birmingham, there were a number of other finals down for decision.

Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh launched a massive championship record of 72.51m to successfully defend his discus crown, ahead of Mykolas Alekna (LTU), who took silver with 69.89m, and German Henrik Janssen, who won bronze with a season’s best of  69.53m.

There was an emotional return to the top for Gesa Felicitas Krause, who reclaimed the 3000m steeplechase title, in a winning time of 9:12.69, eight years after her last European gold. Silver went to Alice Finot of France (9:14.24 SB) and bronze for another German, Olivia Gurth (9:15.33 SB).

Leo Neugebauer held his nerve as Germany claimed a 1-2 in the decathlon. His winning score of 8611, points was only slightly ahead of compatriot Niklas Kaul’s SB of 8573, with bronze going to Norway’s Sander Skotheim with a season’s best of 8433.

Dariya Derkach won triple jump gold for Italy with a European Leading and Personal Best of 14.60m. Belgium’s Saliyya Guisse won silver with 14.46m, while bronze went to Aleksandra Nacheva from Bulgaria with a best effort of 14.40m.

Angelica Moser successfully defended her pole vault crown.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
SILVER for Rhasidat Adeleke in Women’s 200m Final
Next article
Live Sport on TV This Weekend: Athletics, Swimming, Rugby, Hockey, Golf, GAA and More
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Eoghan McEvoy on List of Cheltenham Preview nights 2026
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores