Video: Day 4 Highlights from Birmingham 2026

While Irish interest was in the Men’s 800m Final and the Women’s 200m Final on Thursday evening in Birmingham, there were a number of other finals down for decision.

Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh launched a massive championship record of 72.51m to successfully defend his discus crown, ahead of Mykolas Alekna (LTU), who took silver with 69.89m, and German Henrik Janssen, who won bronze with a season’s best of 69.53m.

There was an emotional return to the top for Gesa Felicitas Krause, who reclaimed the 3000m steeplechase title, in a winning time of 9:12.69, eight years after her last European gold. Silver went to Alice Finot of France (9:14.24 SB) and bronze for another German, Olivia Gurth (9:15.33 SB).

Leo Neugebauer held his nerve as Germany claimed a 1-2 in the decathlon. His winning score of 8611, points was only slightly ahead of compatriot Niklas Kaul’s SB of 8573, with bronze going to Norway’s Sander Skotheim with a season’s best of 8433.

Dariya Derkach won triple jump gold for Italy with a European Leading and Personal Best of 14.60m. Belgium’s Saliyya Guisse won silver with 14.46m, while bronze went to Aleksandra Nacheva from Bulgaria with a best effort of 14.40m.

Angelica Moser successfully defended her pole vault crown.

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