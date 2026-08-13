HomeOther SportsAthleticsSILVER for Rhasidat Adeleke in Women's 200m Final
Other SportsAthletics

SILVER for Rhasidat Adeleke in Women’s 200m Final

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Rhasidat Adeleke speaking to the media after qualifying for the Women's 200m Final.

Rhasidat Adeleke delivered a silver in the Women’s 200m Final and set a new National Record at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham tonight.

The Dubliner, who a few weeks ago looked unlikely to even participate at Birmingham 2026, and didn’t make the qualifying time until the National Track and Field Championships, put a difficult period in her career behind her in winning a championship medal and setting a new Irish 200m record of 22.28 seconds.

Gold went to Amy Hunt of Britain – who completed the European 100m/200m double – in 22.19 seconds, with her compatriot Dina Asher-Smith taking bronze in 22.29 seconds.

Along with winning a silver medal and creating a new Irish record, Tallaght AC athlete Adeleke now joins Cobh’s Sonia O’Sullivan as the only Irish athlete to have won European Championship medals at two different events, as Adeleke had won gold and silver in relays in Rome 2024.

Adeleke “just really grateful”

Speaking of both her delight and relief after winning a silver medal, Rhasidat Adeleke stated:

“I feel really blessed. My initial thought when I crossed the line was, ‘I didn’t win’, but I had to bring it back to who I want to be. I don’t want to be that person anymore; I want to find gratitude in everything.

“As soon as that sank in and I realised I’d broken the National Record, and when I think about where I’ve come from since last season, I can only be grateful.

“I know I don’t show everything that I go through, but now I just want to be free, be happy, enjoy this sport and give it so much. I’m just really grateful.”

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Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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