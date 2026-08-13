GOLD for Mark English in Men’s 800m Final

Mark English won GOLD in Men’s 800m at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday night.

The Letterkenny man, the epitome of consistency in European Championships finals, finally achieved the muct-coveted gold medal as he comfortably won in a time of 1:45.26.

In winning, the Finn Valley AC athlete becomes the first Irish male athlete to win an individual gold medal at a European Outdoor Championships.

The 33-year-old was given a major boost prior to the final this evening, when it was announced that one of his main rivals for the gold medal, Max Burgin of Britain, had been injured during the warm-up and would not participate as a result.

English, a medical doctor, looked comfortable throughout the 800m race and powered clear of Croatia’s Marino Bloudek, who took silver in 1:45.62, and Spaniard Mohamed Attaoui, who claimed bronze in a time of 1:45.71.

🚨🇮🇪 HISTORY FOR IRELAND 🇮🇪 🚨 The commentary 🔥 🤩🙌🏼 🔥 🥇 Mark English 🇮🇪 wins the men’s 800m final in Birmingham in 1:45.26s. For the first time in European Championship history, Ireland win a men’s individual GOLD medal!!

pic.twitter.com/lasX7a5SZS — SprintForge (@Tweeterfinger1) August 13, 2026

Most medalled Irish athlete at European level

Incredibly, Birmingham 2026 is English’s 22nd major championship and his sixth European final across indoor and outdoor championships – he was won a medal in every one of those finals. The win also makes the Donegal native Ireland’s most medalled athlete in European track championship history.

English’s European medal haul – all at 800m – is now as follows: Bronze 2014 European Championships, Silver 2015 European Indoor Championships, Bronze 2019 European Indoor Championships, Bronze 2022 European Championships, Bronze 2025 European Indoor Championships, and now Gold 2026 European Championships.

Mark English reacts to becoming European champion. “I really wanted gold. I’m so happy. Today I finally get to stand on top of that podium.” An unbelievable success for the Donegal man. pic.twitter.com/3bBBXYVsPl — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

“I really wanted that gold medal”

The new European 800m champion speaking after his Alexander Stadium win, stated:

“I don’t even know what it feels like, to be honest. I think I’m relieved more than anything. I really wanted that gold medal today and I’m just so thankful. There are so many people to thank – my coach, strength and conditioning, nutrition, physiology, medical. It takes a village.

“I didn’t want to push it too early. I remember the great Nick Symmonds saying years ago that you have to ‘spread the peanut butter evenly’ over 800 metres, so I tried to do that and save my energy for the last 100 metres. I’m just so happy.

Commenting on the incredible Irish support in the stadium, English said:

“The Irish support was amazing. I’m still saying it’s the best Irish support I’ve ever run in front of, just the sheer number of people. It was incredible.”

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