Birmingham 2026: Day 5 Timetable for Irish Athletes

Friday, day five of the championships, is a busy one from an Irish view point with various competitors in action across both the morning and evening session.

Kate O’Connor will be first into action in Heat 2 of the 100m Hurdles of the Women’s Heptathlon at 10.42am. She will also have the High Jump at 11.25 – she is is Group A. O’Connor will then have the shot put tonight at 7.35pm, and will conclude day one with the 200m at 8.55pm.

Round one of the relays get underway this morning with Ireland’s Men’s 4 x 400m team taking to the starting line at 11.16am, with women’s team in action in round one at 11.35am.

Andrew Coscoran and Cathal Doyle will compete in round one of the men’s 1500m which gets underway at 12.05pm. Doyle is in the first heat at 12.05, with Coscoran in the second at 12.15pm.

Along with Kate O’Connor’s participation in the shot put and the 200m (as above) in the evening session, the other Irish interest this evening will be Niamh Allen and Fiona Everard in the Women’s 10,000m Final at 7.45pm.

Day Five – Morning Session – Friday, 14 August

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 100m Hurdles – 10.35

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round One – 11.16

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – High Jump – Group A & Group B – 11.25

Women’s 4x400m Relay – Round One – 11.35

Cathal Doyle – Men’s 1500m – Round One – 12.05

Andrew Coscoran – Men’s 1500m – Round One – 12.15

Day Five – Evening Session – Friday, 14 August

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – Shot Put – Groups A & Group B – 17.35

Niamh Allen – Women’s 10,000m – Final – 7.45

Fiona Everard – Women’s 10,000m – Final – 7.45

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 200m – 8.55

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