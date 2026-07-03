Daniel Coyle wins again at Spruce Meadows

Daniel Coyle maintained his good form at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Canada, with a victory aboard Calippo 57, in the AKITA Drilling 1.45m.

Competition on the International Ring on a track designed by FEI Course Designer Santiago Varela of Spain, 66 horse and rider combinations undertook the challenge.

The one-round competition measured 565 metres and featured 12 obstacles (14 efforts), all to be completed within the 85-second time allowed.

Both the Devil’s Dyke and the open water were offered as options on course, providing competitors with an early opportunity to consider strategies ahead of the Sun Life Derby later in the week.

Only round under 70 seconds

Speed and precision were the keys to success, and Daniel Coyle and Calippo 57 demonstrated exactly what it takes to come out on top. The pair delivered the only round under the 70-second mark, stopping the clock in an impressive 69.09 seconds to secure victory.

Great Britain’s Charlie Jones claimed second place with a time of 70.86 seconds, while America’s Melody Liu rounded out the podium.

Top 10 AKITA Drilling Cup 1.45m

Daniel Coyle (IRL) & Calippo 57 Charlie Jones (GBR) & Capitale 6 Melody Liu (USA) & Napoleon Van Den Dael Carly Campbell-Cooper (CAN) & Baretino PS Zoe Brown (AUS) & Unchained 2 Rupert Carl Winkelmann (GER) & Imodo Kyle King (CAN) & Kayenne Z Brian Morton (CAN) & Baton Rouge Jesus Francisco Orantes Haua (MEX) & Qualitissimo PS Mark Bluman (ISR) & Hastella

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