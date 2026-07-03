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Jon Rahm to play in Amgen Irish Open 2026

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Spaniard Jon Rahm will return to the Amgen Irish Open this September. Credit: Getty Images. Image provided by DP World Tour.

Jon Rahm will return to the Amgen Irish Open when he competes at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg from September 10-13.

The Spaniard, a two-time Major Champion and former World Number One, has won the Amgen Irish Open twice, having claimed victory at Portstewart Golf Club in 2017 and Lahinch Golf Club in 2019.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Ireland for the Amgen Irish Open,” said Rahm the 31-year-old ten-time DP World Tour winner. “Winning this tournament twice means a lot to me and it’s always a place I enjoy playing. The courses, the fans and the challenge of links golf make it a special week.”

Six-shot winner at Portstewart

At Portstewart nine years ago, Rahm secured a dominant six-shot win for his maiden DP World Tour title, closing with a 65 to complete a commanding victory. He added a second triumph two years later at Lahinch, where a final-round 62 featuring eight birdies and an eagle saw him overturn a tie for ninth and finish two shots clear of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

Rahm, who was joint runner up in the US PGA Championship at Aronimink last month, will be part of a strong group of players from Team Europe playing in this year’s Irish Open.

Team Europe players for Doonbeg

He joins Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, and their captain Luke Donald, all of whom have been confirmed so far along with Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power.

The Amgen Irish Open once again assumes a key position on the DP World Tour’s Global Schedule as part of the Back 9, which encompasses nine of the Tour’s most historic tournaments and national opens.

It features an esteemed roll of honour of champions, including Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Harrington, Lowry, McIlroy, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal, Rahm and Sam Torrance.

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