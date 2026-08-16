Birmingham 2026: Day 7 Timetable for Irish Athletes

The final day of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham will see six Irish athletes in finals.

The Women’s Marathon will get underway at 7.30am, with Fionnuala McCormack among the starters.

The Men’s marathon begins at 8.10am and Ireland will have three participants, namely Paul O’Donnell, Ryan Creech and David McGlynn.

In the evening session, both Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will contest the Women’s 1500m Final at 9.13pm.

Day Seven – Morning Session – Sunday, 16 August

Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon – Final – 7.30am

Paul O’Donnell – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am

Ryan Creech – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am

David McGlynn – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am

Day Seven – Evening Session – Sunday, 16 August

Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m – Final – 9.13pm

Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – Final – 9.13pm

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