Birmingham 2026: Day 7 Timetable for Irish Athletes

The final day of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham will see six Irish athletes in finals.
The Women’s Marathon will get underway at 7.30am, with Fionnuala McCormack among the starters.
The Men’s marathon begins at 8.10am and Ireland will have three participants, namely Paul O’Donnell, Ryan Creech and David McGlynn.
In the evening session, both Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan will contest the Women’s 1500m Final at 9.13pm.
Day Seven – Morning Session – Sunday, 16 August
Fionnuala McCormack – Women’s Marathon – Final – 7.30am
Paul O’Donnell – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am
Ryan Creech – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am
David McGlynn – Men’s Marathon – Final – 8.10am
Day Seven – Evening Session – Sunday, 16 August
Sarah Healy – Women’s 1500m – Final – 9.13pm
Sophie O’Sullivan – Women’s 1500m – Final – 9.13pm