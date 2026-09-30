URC ROUND 2 • MATCH PREVIEW Benetton v Connacht: Lancaster’s side face a major test in Treviso Connacht need a response after their opening defeat to the Stormers, but returning internationals, a difficult recent record at Stadio Monigo and an unforgiving October schedule make Friday night’s trip to Treviso a significant early test.

SPORTSNEWSIRELAND MATCH CENTRE BENETTON V CONNACHT Friday 2 October • 19:45 Irish/UK

Stadio Monigo, Treviso

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

TG4 • Premier Sports • Sky Italia • SuperSport • URC.tv • FloRugby

TEAM NEWS • THURSDAY 3PM This preview will be updated from 3pm on Thursday when Benetton and Connacht announce their teams, with both starting XVs, replacements and the latest selection analysis.

HANDICAP WATCH CONNACHT +3 → CONNACHT +2 The early handicap has moved one point towards Connacht

Connacht travel to Treviso already looking for an important response after opening their United Rugby Championship campaign with a 29-15 home defeat to the Stormers.

Benetton are also searching for their first victory after being held at home by the Dragons, but this is a considerably more difficult assignment for Connacht than that opening result might suggest.

Benetton are welcoming back Italian internationals, while Stadio Monigo has become a particularly difficult venue for Connacht. The Westerners haven’t won there since April 2022.

The handicap has moved from Connacht +3 to +2, suggesting relatively little separates the teams in the early market.

But the biggest question surrounding Connacht isn’t simply whether they can win in Italy. It is whether they can fix the problems that saw a competitive performance against the Stormers unravel during the final half-hour.

Connacht competed for 52 minutes – then the game changed

The 29-15 final score doesn’t completely explain how Connacht’s opening game unfolded.

They recovered from 10-0 down to lead 12-10 at half-time. Mack Hansen scored on his first Connacht appearance in 11 months before Josh Ioane crossed with the clock in the red.

Sam Gilbert’s penalty then extended Connacht’s advantage to 15-10 after 52 minutes.

At that stage Lancaster’s side were not merely hanging on. They were in position to win the match.

What followed is the major concern heading into Treviso.

The Stormers scored 19 unanswered points as Connacht became increasingly starved of possession and territory.

“I can’t remember many sequences of play where we were in their 22 in the second half.” STUART LANCASTER

243 TACKLES MADE BY CONNACHT The Stormers made just 158

WATCH Connacht v Stormers: Match Video <br />

The Stormers stats tell the story

Connacht finished with only 39% possession. More significantly, they were forced to make 243 tackles as the Stormers repeatedly asked them to defend.

The difference in attacking output was equally stark. Connacht made just two clean breaks, compared with seven from the visitors.

MATCH STAT CON STO Possession 39% 61% Passes 172 202 Carries 111 180 Line breaks 2 7 Tackles made 243 158 Tackles missed 26 14 Turnovers lost 16 11 Turnovers won 4 3 Kicks 10 19 Lineout success 100% 93% Penalties conceded 11 8 Yellow cards 1 0

CONNACHT’S ROUND 1 NUMBERS

39%

POSSESSION



243

TACKLES



16

TURNOVERS LOST



2

LINE BREAKS



There were positives. Connacht’s lineout operated at 100%, while their defensive commitment cannot be questioned.

But making 243 tackles isn’t a statistic Connacht will want to reproduce. It is evidence of a team spending far too much time without the ball.

The biggest problem: Connacht fed Stormers’ strengths

Lancaster’s post-match analysis was particularly revealing.

Connacht’s mistakes didn’t simply surrender possession. Against a side with a powerful scrum, lineout and maul, those errors repeatedly handed the Stormers exactly the type of platform they wanted.

THE CHAIN REACTION ERROR

→

SCRUM

→

PENALTY

→

LINEOUT

→

MAUL

John Muldoon made much the same point this week, highlighting Connacht’s turnover count and how those mistakes allowed the Stormers to create scrums, field position and maul opportunities.

That is one of the clearest areas for improvement against Benetton: Connacht simply have to look after the ball better.

Did the bench provide enough impact?

Connacht’s replacements entered a game in which the starting side had already absorbed an enormous defensive workload, so it would be far too simplistic to blame the defeat entirely on the bench.

But there is a legitimate question about whether the replacements changed the direction of the contest.

CONNACHT BENCH TIMELINE v STORMERS 48′ — Caolin Blade replaces Ben Murphy 56′ — Matthew Victory, Jordan Duggan, Fiachna Barrett and David O’Connor introduced 66′ — Max Flynn and Shayne Bolton introduced 72′ — Seán Naughton introduced

The key front-row changes were made around the 56-minute mark, almost immediately after the Stormers had moved back in front.

Yet the territorial pattern remained largely unchanged.

More significantly, the Stormers got tangible impact from their own replacements. Replacement prop Sazi Sandi scored their second try, Vernon Paulo added another late on and replacement scrum-half Ezekiel Ngobeni scored the bonus-point try with the final play.

That is why Connacht’s bench for Treviso could be every bit as important as the starting XV.

Ireland reinforcements could change the 23

This is where Connacht should look considerably stronger.

Five forwards who were involved with Ireland during the summer are in contention to make their first Connacht appearances of the season in Treviso.

Cian Prendergast Billy Bohan Sam Illo Seán Jansen Darragh Murray Ciarán Frawley

Muldoon has indicated that some of the returning players could start and others could be used from the bench.

That potentially gives Lancaster a very different final 30-minute hand to play.

There is, however, an important qualification. The returning internationals are short of match minutes, so Connacht have to balance the quality they bring with their readiness to immediately play significant minutes.

SELECTION WATCH What happens with Ciarán Frawley? Frawley was one of Connacht’s seven players involved with Ireland during the summer and missed the Stormers game. If he is cleared to return in Treviso, Lancaster has an intriguing decision after Josh Ioane scored against the Stormers. Frawley’s availability would add another experienced option at out-half and across the backline.

SCRUM-HALF UPDATE: Ben Murphy is expected to miss a number of weeks with an ankle ligament injury. Caolin Blade trained fully on Monday, while Colm O’Reilly has also returned to full training.

Muldoon’s warning: this is effectively Italy

“Basically we’re playing the Italy team. It’s an international match without the jersey really.” JOHN MULDOON

That quote gets to the heart of why this shouldn’t be viewed as a routine opportunity for Connacht to put four points on the board.

Benetton’s international contingent gives them a level of quality that their league position last season doesn’t fully capture, particularly when they are close to full strength at home.

And Connacht’s recent record at Stadio Monigo offers another warning.

TREVISO WARNING APRIL 2022 Connacht’s last victory at Stadio Monigo

The recent pattern in this fixture has heavily favoured home advantage, making Friday a much more difficult assignment than simply comparing last season’s final standings.

Last season: Connacht finished well ahead

CONNACHT 8th 54 points BENETTON 13th 33 points

2025/26 CON BEN Wins 10 6 Draws 0 2 Defeats 8 10 Points For 442 327 Points Against 395 493 Points Difference +47 -166 League Points 54 33

Across the entire 2025/26 campaign, Connacht finished 21 league points ahead of Benetton.

They won four more matches, scored 115 more points and finished with a vastly superior points difference.

But there is another number from last season that matters much more to Lancaster this week.

CONNACHT’S 2025/26 TURNAROUND

16

POINTS

FIRST 9 GAMES



→



38

POINTS

FINAL 9 GAMES



Connacht lost seven of their opening nine URC matches last season and collected only 16 league points during that half of the campaign.

Then everything changed.

They collected 38 points from a possible 45 across their final nine regular-season games, winning eight of them and recovering sufficiently to finish eighth and qualify for the Champions Cup.

“We’ll have to go to Treviso now and roll up our sleeves and get a win, because every point counts in this league.” STUART LANCASTER

Why Friday already matters

It is only Round 2. Nobody should be describing a game in early October as a must-win.

But Connacht’s upcoming schedule explains why there is considerably more value in getting points on the board now than spending another autumn playing catch-up.

CONNACHT’S NEXT FOUR 2 OCT Benetton v Connacht



URC • STADIO MONIGO 9 OCT Glasgow Warriors v Connacht



URC • SCOTSTOUN 17 OCT Connacht v Saracens



CHAMPIONS CUP • DEXCOM STADIUM 23 OCT Connacht v Zebre



URC • DEXCOM STADIUM

THE DANGER FOR CONNACHT Lose in Treviso and their next URC assignment is one of the hardest away trips in the competition: Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

If Connacht don’t win in Treviso and can’t produce a result in Glasgow, they then switch competitions for the Champions Cup meeting with Saracens.

That would leave Zebre at home on 23 October as their next URC fixture – and potentially their next major opportunity to put a league victory on the board.

Lancaster knows better than anyone how damaging that kind of slow start can be after spending the second half of last season trying to repair the first.

What Connacht need to change in Treviso

01 • PROTECT THE BALL

Connacht cannot afford another turnover count like Round 1. Errors against a powerful pack become territory and set-piece opportunities. 02 • REDUCE THE DEFENSIVE LOAD

243 tackles is not sustainable. Connacht need longer periods with possession and far more time in the opposition half. 03 • CREATE MORE

Two line breaks is too little attacking threat. Connacht need to turn possession into genuine opportunities rather than simply phases. 04 • WIN THE BENCH BATTLE

The returning forwards could significantly strengthen Connacht’s final half-hour. They need that impact to show on the scoreboard and in territory. 05 • KEEP THE LINEOUT WORKING

A 100% lineout return was one of the clearest positives against the Stormers and provides Connacht with a platform to build from.

Handicap watch: Connacht +2

The early line has moved from Connacht +3 to +2.

There are legitimate reasons for Connacht supporters to be more optimistic than the 29-15 Stormers scoreline might suggest.

Connacht led 15-10 after 52 minutes, their lineout operated perfectly, Hansen made an encouraging return and the arrival of the Ireland contingent should produce a considerably stronger matchday 23.

But winning at Stadio Monigo remains a serious challenge.

Benetton will also be strengthened by returning internationals, Connacht haven’t won at the venue since 2022 and some of Lancaster’s own returning players have yet to play a minute of competitive club rugby this season.

SPORTSNEWSIRELAND ANALYSIS THE BOTTOM LINE The most important thing about Connacht’s defeat to the Stormers is that they were competitive for more than 50 minutes. They turned a 10-0 deficit into a 15-10 lead and had an opportunity to win the game. The problem was sustaining it. 243 tackles, 39% possession, 16 turnovers lost and only two line breaks eventually caught up with them. The bench couldn’t change the momentum, while the Stormers’ replacements helped finish the job. That makes Treviso a fascinating early examination of Lancaster’s squad. Connacht should have more forward power available. They should have a stronger bench. Ciarán Frawley could add another major selection option if cleared to return. Hansen has a game under his belt. And there were enough positives in the opening 52 minutes against the Stormers to provide something to build on. But Benetton are getting their own internationals back and Connacht haven’t won at Stadio Monigo since April 2022. So this isn’t simply about expecting Connacht to bounce back because they finished higher than Benetton last season. They have to show that they have actually solved the problems exposed in Round 1. And with Glasgow away next in the URC, followed by Saracens in Europe, Friday represents an important opportunity to avoid another season beginning with Connacht immediately chasing the pack.