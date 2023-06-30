In a thrilling Men’s heavyweight semifinal, Jack Marley secured his place on the plane to Paris 2024 with an impressive performance.

The twenty-year-old boxer from Dublin showed tremendous resilience, bouncing back from a first-round loss (1-4) to claim victory on a split decision (4-1) against Spain’s Enmanual Reyes Pla, a 30-year-old silver medalist from the 2022 European Championships. Marley’s remarkable achievement marks the first time in 27 years that an Irish heavyweight boxer has qualified for the Olympic Games, with Cathal O’Grady being the last to do so in 1996.

Delighted with his win, Marley expressed his disbelief, acknowledging the mental strain he faced during the match. He shared, “I can’t believe it. It was a big mental strain today, everything was going through the head. Unlike everyone else, I had to get the bronze first, then qualify. It was just another obstacle in my head that I had to get past. It was tough, but we’re here now, and I can’t believe it.” Reflecting on his fight, he added, “I enjoyed that right to the final minute. I was smiling the whole way through it.”

Marley demonstrated his strategic approach, acknowledging the technical skills of his opponent and the importance of not letting him establish his rhythm. He admitted losing the first round but remained undeterred, stating, “I had to go chasing it, but it was worth it. I’m absolutely speechless.” This victory propels Marley into the gold medal match scheduled for Saturday, where he will compete for the ultimate prize.

In another display of Irish boxing talent, Dean Clancy concluded his European Games journey with an Olympic ticket to Paris 2024 and a well-deserved bronze medal. Despite a spirited performance against the experienced Sofiane Oumiha of France, the Tokyo silver medalist and three-time world champion, Clancy lost all three rounds, with Oumiha winning by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

Remaining optimistic, Clancy emphasized the positive aspects of his journey, stating, “I came in here, I got three good wins against good lads, qualified for the Olympics. I’m only 21. I’ve a long stretch now between now and the Olympic Games.” He expressed his determination to learn from this experience and make the necessary adjustments, vowing to mature as an elite boxer before the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Michaela Walsh, having already secured Olympic qualification, is set to compete in the Featherweight (57kg) semifinal later in the evening. Her teammate Aoife O’Rourke, in the Middleweight (75kg) category, will also aim for victory in her semifinal match to join Walsh on the path to Paris 2024. The Irish boxing contingent continues to showcase their talent and determination on the international stage.

Marley’s remarkable achievement marks the first time in 27 years that an Irish heavyweight boxer has qualified for the Olympic Games, with Cathal O’Grady being the last to do so in 1996.

Delighted with his win, Marley expressed his disbelief, acknowledging the mental strain he faced during the match. He shared, “I can’t believe it. It was a big mental strain today, everything was going through the head. Unlike everyone else, I had to get the bronze first, then qualify. It was just another obstacle in my head that I had to get past. It was tough, but we’re here now, and I can’t believe it.” Reflecting on his fight, he added, “I enjoyed that right to the final minute. I was smiling the whole way through it.”

Marley demonstrated his strategic approach, acknowledging the technical skills of his opponent and the importance of not letting him establish his rhythm. He admitted losing the first round but remained undeterred, stating, “I had to go chasing it, but it was worth it. I’m absolutely speechless.” This victory propels Marley into the gold medal match scheduled for Saturday, where he will compete for the ultimate prize.

In another display of Irish boxing talent, Dean Clancy concluded his European Games journey with an Olympic ticket to Paris 2024 and a well-deserved bronze medal.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com