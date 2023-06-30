All Ireland football semi-final draw on Sunday

Sam Maguire Cup Semi-Final Draw Set to Unfold

The anticipation for the Sam Maguire Football Championships intensifies as the Semi-Final draw approaches. The draw, set to take place on Sunday evening after the games on RTE 2 TV, will be overseen by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy and Derek Kent, Chairman of the C.C.C.C., with Bernard Smith, the GAA’s Games Administration Manager, ensuring a fair process.

The four victorious teams from this weekend’s Quarter-Finals will be paired up for the Semi-Finals, with efforts made to avoid repeat pairings from the overall championship. The Semi-Finals are scheduled to be held at Páirc an Chrócaigh on Saturday, July 15th, and Sunday, July 16th.

It’s worth noting the potential for repeat pairings, such as Kerry vs. Cork, Kerry vs. Mayo, Cork vs. Mayo, Tyrone vs. Armagh, Tyrone vs. Monaghan, Armagh vs. Derry, and Monaghan vs. Derry. The C.C.C.C. will confirm fixture details on Monday afternoon.

Here are a few key scenarios to keep in mind:

– If Tyrone and Derry both emerge victorious, no draw will be necessary, as they have already faced Armagh and Monaghan. The pairings would be Tyrone vs. Derry and the winner of Armagh/Monaghan vs. the winner of Dublin/Mayo.

– In the event that Kerry, Cork, and Mayo all secure wins, a repeat pairing cannot be avoided. The four teams will be drawn from the same bowl, with the first team drawn facing the second team, and the third team playing against the fourth team.

– However, in all other combinations, efforts will be made to avoid repeat pairings.

Excitement builds as Gaelic football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of the Semi-Final draw, which will shape the path to the coveted Sam Maguire Cup.

