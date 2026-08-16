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Conor Swail & Theo 160 third in $185,000 CSI4* Grand Prix

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Conor Swail and Theo 160 took third in the $185,000 CSI4* Grand Prix. Photo credit: Ben Radvanyi Photography.

Ireland’s Conor Swail and Theo 160 finished in third place in the $185,000 CSIO4* RBC Grand Prix at Ottawa in Canada on Saturday.

With international riders from Ireland, Luxembourg, Israel, the US, and the home nation, Canada, competing, it was American Adrienne Sternlicht, riding, Faquitol-S, who won the class for the second year in-a-row.

Mckayla Langmeier of the US was first to return to the arena for the jump-off, but Isidore de Chalusse had two rails down in a time of 43.96 seconds, eventually placing them in fourth.

Conor Swail and Theo 160, a 14-year-old Holsteiner gelding, were next up, and though the combination were quick (42.03 seconds), they unfortunately had four faults at the final fence. The round would be good enough for third place on the podium, however.

The eventual winner, Sternlicht, was next to take on the course, and she and Faquitol-S went clear in 42.99 seconds.

Luxembourg’s Charlotte Bettendorf was the final rider remaining in the jump-off with her 10-year-old Selle Francais mare Good Girl DK. The combination were forced to settle for the runner-up spot, as their clear round in 43.25 seconds was slightly slower than Sternlicht’s.

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle, with Urville Z, had four faults in the first round, and that left them in tenth position overall.

1. Adrienne Sternlicht / United States / Faquitol-S / 0:0 / 42.99
2. Charlotte Bettendorf / Luxenberg / Good Girl DK / 0:0 / 43.25
3. Conor Swail / Ireland / Theo 160 / 0:4 / 42.03

10. Daniel Coyle / Ireland / Urville Z / 4

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

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