Video: Day 6 Highlights from Birmingham

Day 6 of the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham saw Ireland add to its medal collection with Kate O’Connor taking gold in the heptathlon and Andrew Coscoran winning bronze in the Men’s 1500 Final.

There were other finals down for decision on Saturday night, and what an action-packed session of athletics it was.

Andy Diaz Hernandez produced the fourth-longest triple jump in history when reaching 18.15m.

Julian Weber (90.40m CR EL) broke the 90-metre barrier to set a new championship record in the men’s javelin, with Germany also taking silver through Nick Thumm (83.76m PB).

Sweden’s Andreas Almgren broke a championship record that stood since 1978 when dominating the Men’s 10000m Final, clocking 27:23.44 CR SB.

Both María Pérez and Sofia Fiorini set new world records with their victories in the race walks.

Britain won both the Men’s 4 x 100m and Women’s 4 x 100m Relays, with Amy Hunt claiming another gold medal to add to those from her 100m/200m sprint double. He compatriot Dina Asher-Smith, who was part of the winning relay team, took a record-equalling tenth European Championships medal.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine won the Women’s High Jump gold medal, clearing 1.97m, while Henriette Jaeger of Norway won the Women’s 400m Final with a new National Record and European Leading time of 49.04 seconds.

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