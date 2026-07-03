The Irish Roots of Harry Kane: Why England’s Captain Has Strong Connemara Connections

Harry Kane may be England’s record goalscorer and one of the greatest strikers of his generation, but few football fans realise the Three Lions captain has deep roots in the west of Ireland.

While Kane has always represented England, his family story begins in the heart of Connemara, where his grandfather was born and raised before emigrating to England.

Harry Kane’s Connemara Connection

Harry Kane’s Irish heritage comes through his paternal grandfather, Michael John Kane, who was born and reared in the townland of Dawros, Letterfrack, Co. Galway.

Like many Irish people of his generation, Michael John emigrated to England as a young man in search of work, where the next generation of the Kane family, including Harry’s father Pat, would be born and raised.

Despite settling in England, the Kane family never lost touch with their Connemara roots and have continued to return to Letterfrack over the years to visit family and friends.

Harry Returned to Connemara for His Grandfather’s Funeral

In May 2013, Michael John Kane passed away and was brought home to be buried in Baunogues Cemetery in Letterfrack.

Harry Kane, who was still establishing himself as a professional footballer at Tottenham Hotspur, travelled to Connemara to attend his grandfather’s funeral, highlighting the importance of his family’s Irish connections.

Just a few years later, Kane would become one of the biggest names in world football, captain England and win the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Family Still Has Strong Ties to Letterfrack

The Kane family’s links with Connemara remain strong.

Harry’s cousin, Liz Kane, one half of the acclaimed traditional Irish music duo The Kane Sisters, spoke proudly about their famous relative during the 2018 World Cup.

“We’re super proud of him and his achievements.” “Someone said to me the other day that it gives us a reason now to support England because he is a Connemara man – it’s hilarious.”

Liz also revealed that Harry’s father Pat, along with his brothers Michael and John, are well known around Letterfrack whenever they return home.

The Man Who Helped Shape Harry Kane

Football was always a huge part of family life, and Harry’s father Pat played a major role in his son’s development.

From taking him to training sessions and matches to supporting him through setbacks, Pat was a constant influence throughout Harry’s childhood.

When Harry was released by Arsenal as a youngster, many players would have seen their dream come to an end.

Instead, his family encouraged him to keep believing in himself, continue working hard and never give up.

That resilience became one of the defining characteristics of Harry Kane’s career.

Could Harry Kane Have Played for Ireland?

Because of his Irish family heritage, Harry Kane was eligible to represent the Republic of Ireland before committing his international future to England.

Instead, he chose England, where he would go on to become captain, break the national scoring record and establish himself among the greatest strikers in football history.

For Irish football supporters, it remains one of the sport’s great “what ifs”.

A Little Bit of Banter…

Of course, we’re only joking… but Britain has never been shy about claiming Irish actors, musicians and sporting heroes when it suits.

So maybe it’s finally Ireland’s turn.

After all, if Harry Kane’s roots stretch all the way back to Dawros in Letterfrack, perhaps Irish fans are entitled to cheekily claim one of the world’s greatest goalscorers as having a little bit of green in him too!

The Question That Will Always Be Asked

What if Harry Kane had chosen Ireland instead of England?

It’s a question that will never be answered—but one thing is certain: one of world football’s greatest strikers has a story that begins in the hills of Connemara.

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