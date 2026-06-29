Daniel Coyle & Farrel capture Canadian Utilities Cup at Spruce Meadows

Irish rider Daniel Coyle and Farrel won the Canadian Utilities Cup at Spruce Meadows on Friday night, at the ‘Pan American’.

The competition in the International Ring, and the final qualifying opportunity for the AON Grand Prix, saw 63 horse-and-rider combinations take on the challenge of the Canadian Utilities Cup 1.55m.

A fault-free round while staying within the 80-second time allowed was required to reach the jump-off round.

On a course designed by FEI Course Designer Anderson Lima of Mexico, 13 combinations secured their spot in the shortened jump-off.

Fast clear gives Farrel and Coyle the win

Daniel Coyle demonstrated exactly why he is considered one of the world’s top show jumpers. Aboard Farrel, Coyle delivered a spectacular jump-off performance, stopping the clock in a blistering 40.64 seconds while leaving all the rails in place.

His winning time proved more than one second faster than second-place finishers Lillie Keenan (USA) and Kick On.

Coyle’s fellow Irishman Conor Swail and Clonterm Obolensky rounded out the podium in third.

With another international victory added to his impressive resume, Coyle and Farrel once again showcased the speed, precision, and partnership required to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

“This arena and this place is very unique”

On returning to Spruce Meadows in 2026, Coyle admitted:

“I could go on for days about what I love about Spruce Meadows, but everybody kind of knows that now. The biggest thing for me here is that I get to know my horses even better, my younger ones especially, and my older horses that I know so well.”

“This arena and this place is very unique and you don’t just ride like you ride everywhere else, it’s two gears faster and the jumps are twice as long as they are anywhere else.”

Top 10 Canadian Utilities Cup 1.55m

Daniel Coyle (IRL) & Farrel Lillie Keenan (USA) & Kick On Conor Swail (IRL) & Clonterm Obolensky Lillie Keenan (USA) & Anton Gabriel de Matos Machado (BRA) & Legaland Sandro Conor Swail (IRL) & Casturano Hilary Scott (AUS) & Lola Mark Bluman (COL) & Genial de B’Neville Vaclav Sanek (CZE) & Quintin Katie Laurie (NZL) & ZF Chacco Rio

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