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Silver for Fiona Murtagh in Women’s Single Sculls A Final at Lucerne

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
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Fiona Murtagh celebrates silver in Lucerne. Photo Credit: Conor Lyall. Image provided by Rowing Ireland.

Fiona Murtagh claimed a silver medal in the Women’s Single Sculls A Final at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne on Sunday.

The reigning World Champion produced an authoritative performance as she lead the field through the halfway mark.

She soon became locked in a battle with Briton Lauren Henry.

The Irish rower fought all the way to the finish, showing remarkable composure under pressure to secure the silver medal as Henry claimed the gold medal.

The fast-finishing Tara Rigney took bronze for Australia.

The Irish teams ends the weekend at Lucerne with silver for Murtagh as well as a bronze from Saturday’s action for Izzy Clements, with representatives having reached three A Finals and placed every crew into finals racing.

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